Women’s health, the Regatta in Pink promotes prevention – Medicine

news-txt”>

A pink regatta will cross the Tiber on Saturday 22 April to promote free prevention and screening. It is one of the initiatives with which Atena Onlus will celebrate the eighth National Day for Women’s Health, conceived by the foundation and promoted together with the Ministry of Health.

In addition to Rome, where the appointment will be at the Circolo Canottieri Aniene, the amateur regatta ‘Fiume in rosa’ will also take place in 25 other locations from Turin to Brindisi, from Padua to Palermo. The sporting event will see on board the boats both women who have undergone breast surgery and who practice rowing as a rehabilitation exercise, and professional athletes. The message, however, is aimed at all women and is to take care of their health through prevention. The slogan #focus on your health will also be written on the bracelets commissioned from the Made in prison association and which will be distributed to all the participants.

On the occasion of 22 April, Atena onlus, which celebrates 10 years of activity this year, will also bring information on the prevention and treatment of female pathologies to high altitudes. ITA Airways flight attendants will read a message on National Women’s Health Day to passengers on board and will wear a bracelet with the claim #preventiontakesquota.

Atena Onlus, whose godmother is the actress and model Rocío Muñoz Morales, will also enter the women’s prisons, to offer inmates, police officers and educators on duty the opportunity to undergo free health screenings. The initiative is part of the ‘Atena Together’ project, created thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Administration Department, which also includes meetings in the women’s section of San Vittore, in Milan, to promote screening and visits cardiology.