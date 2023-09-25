Women’s health, the winners of the « De Sanctis Prize » – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

Awarded to eight people who have dedicated their professional lives to women’s well-being and health in the fields of scientific research, information, culture and civil commitment

From the prevention and treatment of tumors, to medical-scientific research to respond to health needs, up to the protection of women’s civil rights: these are the areas in which the winners of the «De Sanctis Prize for social health», selected by a jury chaired by the president of the Superior Council of Health Franco Locatelli and composed, among others, of the patron of the Prize Gianni Letta, the minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, the president of the Cnr-National Research Council Maria Chiara Carrozza, by the president of the Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa-Italian Medicines Agency Patrizia Popoli, by Paola Severino former Minister of Justice. This year, social commitment to women’s well-being and health was the theme of the third edition of the initiative, promoted by the De Sanctis Foundation with the patronage of Egualia and the unconditional support of ABC Farmaceutici, Accord Healthcare Italia, Baxter, DOC Generici, EG, LFM, Medac Pharma, Viatris Italia Srl, SALF, Teva Italia; in collaboration with Terna Driving Energy, Aci, Pro Format Comunicazione and the Athesis publishing group and with the patronage of Rai.

Social and legislative experience areas

For the “Social Experiences” area, the oncologist Adriana Bonifacino was awarded for having understood and practiced her entire long career as a specialist as a “joyful mission, providing thousands of women with direct help, a network to rely on through the IncontraDonna Foundation , information and screening campaigns with the Red Arrow” and, furthermore, “for having activated training projects, for the rescue and health prevention offered to fragile and homeless people”.

The prize for the “Legislative Area” was awarded to Adriana Lodi Faustini Fustini for “having opened up new perspectives for working mothers, forced to give up employment or relegated to the breastfeeding rooms of factories, with the opening of nursery schools first in Bologna then in Italy, thanks to the law she strongly supported”.

Research

For the «Research» area, Professor Maria Rescigno was awarded for her commitment to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying the genesis and progression of tumors (including those affecting women) including the study of the microbiota and influence it exerts on the immune system’s response to tumors. Furthermore, an ex aequo award goes to the memory of Professor Rosalind Franklin for her «enormous legacy to women and men all over the world»: as we read on the researcher’s tomb, in the Jewish cemetery of Willesden in London, «her research and His discoveries about viruses remain a lasting benefit to humanity.”

Good practice

For the «Good practices» area, the oncologist Lucia Del Mastro was awarded for her contribution to the lives of women affected by cancer, thanks to the development of a protocol, published in the JAMA magazine, capable of preserving the fertility of women young women undergoing chemotherapy. Award, ex aequo, to the gynecologist Marcello Ceccaroni for his studies aimed at protecting women’s health and quality of life and, in particular, for having developed a pioneering surgical technique for the treatment of complex endometriosis (Negrar Method) and for his cutting-edge interventions in the field of severe oncological surgery, which have restored hope to many patients.

Institutional experiences and communication

For the «Institutional experiences» area, Carla Vittoria Maira was awarded for having founded Atena Donna (as part of the Atena Foundation) which deals with female prevention and for having wanted the establishment of the national women’s health day (on the 22nd April), while for the «Communication» area the prize was awarded to La Stampa journalist Annalisa Cuzzocrea for her commitment to protecting the rights of women, especially the most fragile and defenseless ones.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

