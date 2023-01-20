Lhe list of items that originally belonged to the world of sport and cheerfully emigrated to the world of fashion is getting longer and longer. After cycling shorts and sneakers, it’s time to revolutionize the classic training pants. THE leggings donna of 2023, in fact, go beyond the boundaries of fitness to conquer the hearts of fashionistas. Fitted and high-waisted or flared, in new materials and decorated with colorful prints, leggings discover a new identity, refined and original, which makes them the passe-partout trousers for the coming months. To pass nonchalantly from the gym to the office.

Beyond the gym

To follow the spindle trend say goodbye to classic black cotton stretch pants. The key to interpreting the trend is elevate the basic, both by choosing minimal but not trivial models, and by trying to build dynamic outfits. Instead of the traditional total black, why not focus on glossy finishes or brilliant fabrics, as in the interpretations of Calzedonia e Wolford. For pilates class just add a coordinated top, while for a day at the office the trousers are combined with oversized sweaters and riding boots. Combining comfort and elegance.

How to wear women’s leggings 2023

The most desired stretch trousers of the moment have very specific characteristics: a flared silhouette it’s a small gap, front or side, in the hem. Inspired by the symbol of yoga and pilates, the leggings are enriched with a new versatility and wearability. Close-fitting but decorated with an unexpected detail, they are worn with oversized blazers or tweed jackets, combined with two-tone sling backs or patent Mary-Janes. To replace the classic tights – and stay warmer – leggings are worn under skirts, giving the outfit originality.

Another interpretation of the trend boasts the use of as a focal point unreleased materials for this type of pants. Lace, shiny stretch, mélange wool: leggings thus become the protagonists of the look, supporting refinement and avant-garde. In their most romantic – and at the same time seductive – declination they are combined with blazer-dresses and leather boots above the knee. The grit and contemporary look of the shiny models inspire looks stolen from the biker world, while the heavier and ribbed version represents an effective synthesis between comfort and glamour.

Which models to choose

For those who remain faithful to tight-fitting, high-waisted leggings this season, they can experiment with new details or original prints. Tom Ford decorates its lycra leggings with the contrasting logo, The Attic adds a side zip and foot stirrups, Tory Sport play with colorful patterns. The must have model of 2023 is that flared signed Norma Beautifulwhile Acne Studios e See me they experiment with knits and lace.

There is no space for basic or already seen items. The 2023 women’s leggings stand out for their character as a protagonist, strong and dynamic, to be elevated thanks to daring combinations and ultra-feminine footwear.

For a 2023 full of comfort and style.

