Women’s national team, Italy does not go beyond the draw against Morocco

The last friendly of the Italian women’s national team before the World Cup ends with a balanced 0-0

The last friendly of the Italian women’s football team is staged at the “Paolo Mazza” stadium in Ferrara before entering the full World climate.

Today’s opponent is Morocco which, after breaking through to Australia and New Zealand for their first participation in a world event.

Milena Bertolini decides to field a somewhat experimental training.

Defending the blue goal will be Durante, who will lead the defensive quartet made up of Lenzini, Linari – today with the captain’s armband, ed. – , Bears and Boattin.

The CT, in view of the choices to be made in a few days on who to take to the World Cup, has embraced the line of giving minutes and trust to the young women of the group.

In midfield, Emma Severini’s absolute debut in the national team should be noted, who will play alongside Giugliano and Caruso.

The offensive trident will be formed by Piedmont, behind which both Serturini and Beccari will act quickly and insert on the flanks.

Just the latter finds the playing field with the shirt of the senior national team, after the excellent debut in the friendly match of the “Tre Fontane” in Rome against Colombia.

The game in the first minutes is highly conditioned by the humid heat felt in Ferrara.

Several technical errors in the setup phase for the Azzurre, probably weighed down by the pressure of the imminent choices in view of the next World Cup.

The first opportunity in the 5th minute is for Morocco. Number 19, Ouzraoui, manages to free herself in the area, but her left foot is too squashed and Durante controls the ball going out on her right side.

The blue answer is not long in coming. It was Boattin in the 9th minute who volleyed Serturini’s tempting cross from the right, but the Moroccan defense miraculously managed to deflect for a corner.

Italy seems to have gained courage and after a few seconds from the first thrill created it is Piedmont, a stone’s throw from Errmichi, who shoots wide with his left foot, served by an intelligent touch from Beccari.

Bertolini’s national team, with the passing of the minutes, manages to better manage the construction phase of the game but suffers from the counterattack actions of the Moroccans.

The fundamental pivot in the median is Severini. The Fiorentina player is good and courageous in always going towards the defense to receive the ball and sort it towards the offensive trident.

In the 33rd minute it was Chebbak from distance who tried to worry Durante, his right foot suddenly lowered and went off just over the crossbar.

Italy’s offensive sorties develop constantly along the axis made up of Lenzini and Serturini.

The offensive right winger was able to aim freely and put some interesting crosses in the center of the area in search of Piemonte.

In the 39th minute Italy risked conceding the disadvantage goal. Morocco’s action takes place on the left and allows Chapelle to kick first intention. All the while he can do nothing but watch and hope the ball hisses off the post and goes out.

The first fraction ends with a fair draw between two formations that have not sunk the decisive blow to guarantee the advantage.

The second half sees some changes for Bertolini: Giacinti, Bergamaschi and Dragoni take the place of Piemonte, Boattin and Severini.

The changes give Italy a lively sprint. After the very first seconds, Beccari again invents an illuminating through ball for the newcomer Giacinti who, however, has his exultation choked in his throat by an excellent intervention by Errmichi.

The Dragoni-Giacinti duo means great and in the 50th minute creates the second chance in a few minutes.

This time Giacinti with his left foot in the center of the area doesn’t give strength to his shot which is blocked by the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Two more changes for Italy: Glionna and Bonansea for Serturini and Beccari.

Morocco moves back the center of gravity of the midfield and comes out of its half with greater difficulty, allowing the Azzurre to maneuver with more freedom.

In the 63rd minute a double chance arrives for Italy.

Glionna manages to break through on the right and puts a chocolate in the center for Caruso’s volley that slams into the Moroccan defensive wall; on the rebuttal it is Giugliano who fires a missile which is fired with an applause intervention by Errmichi.

Bertolini played the Cernoia card in place of Giugliano in the last ten minutes to give freshness to the midfield line.

At the triple whistle the result does not change. In Ferrara, Italy’s last match before the World Cup ends in a draw.

Despite several goal chances in the second half, the Azzurre were unable to break through Morocco’s defense and had to settle for a sterile draw.

Honorable mention for the many young blues: Beccari, Severini and Dragoni – also making her debut for the senior national team, ed. – despite their lack of international experience, they held the field with the spirit of true veterans.

Now head, legs and heart projected towards the most important match: the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

ITALY – MOROCCO 0-0

Italia (4-3-3): During; Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Severini; Serturini, Beccari, Piedmont.

Available: Baldi, Schroffenegger, Di Guglielmo, Filangeri, Bartoli, Salvai, Bergamaschi, Glionna, Dragoni, Greggi, Cernoia, Cantore, Giacinti, Girelli, Bonansea.

Coach: Bertolini.

Morocco (4-4-2): ermichi; Redouani, Marabet, El Chad, Seghir; Ouzraoui, Kassi, Chebbak, Chapelle; Tagnaout, Jraidi.

Available: Zouhair, Arouaissa, Benzina, Boukhami, Mazrouai, Bouftini, Badri, Saoud, Ayane, Lahmari, Amani, Ait Elhaj, Belkasmi, Gharbi.

Trainer: Pedros.

Federica Iannucci

