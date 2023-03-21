In the night of records, the most beautiful and bravest women’s Roma of the season against the stellar Barcelona. Before the comment (0-1 the…

In the night of records, the most beautiful and bravest women’s Roma of the season against the stellar Barcelona. Before the comment (0-1 the final) the data: at the Olimpico, tonight, there were 39,454 spectators. Absolute record for a women’s soccer match in Italy. There was Gravina and there was the Minister of Sport Abodi who saw a show, true, above all for what Spugna’s girls managed to do in the second half: they put the strongest team in the World. And they kept alive the qualification that will be played next week at the Camp Nou. Nobody imagined it. No one thought that the Giallorossi could succeed in all of this. Yet Roma, in the second part of the match, had 4 clear opportunities for a draw: with Giacinti, with Haavi, with Andressa and then again with Giacinti. And in the middle we also put Giugliano’s 25-metre shot that Panos lifted over the crossbar. Yes, courage, warrior spirit, and the Olympian who sings “We will win the tricolor” at the end. What a night.

DECIDE PARALLUELO

Roma only played in one half of the pitch in the first half. Your own. Barcelona who played another sport for an hour and with Camelia Ceasar who saved everything. The goal that decided the match arrived in the 34th minute: Aitana serves Paralluelo, Linari misses the advance, and the number 17 has no difficulty sending to the far post. Beautiful network. And decisive. In the second half it sounds like the same music. But everything changed when Giacinti had a huge opportunity from inside the area with Paredes who shot over the crossbar in a split. Barcelona gets scared, Roma raises their chest: Haavi doesn’t make good use of a two against one by shooting too centrally with his left foot; Andressa with free door can’t find the right passage; Giugliano from 25 meters gives Giraldez the creeps; Giacinti, in full recovery, makes the host goalkeeper make a great save. In short, 0-1, but everything will be decided in a week. Another historic night. But what Rome.

