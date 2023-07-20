Women’s World Cup: How spectators can lose pounds on the couch

German Institute for Sports Nutrition e. V

German Institute for Sports Nutrition gives tips for losing weight while watching

Just half a liter of beer and 200 grams of potato chips gives you the same number of calories that a soccer player burns in half an hour on the field. The difference: in the case of the viewer, this is reflected in the stomach and hip region. If you don’t want to spend the rest of the summer on a reduction diet, you should have a clear counter-strategy right from the start. The concept: flow food instead of fast food.

Flow food refers to foods that help to stay in “flow”, i.e. to supply the body with nutrients that keep it mentally and physically fit without causing unwanted weight gain. These include hip dips with raw vegetables and fruit, light finger food and delicious fitness cocktails. So you can also as a spectator in the flow and thus always stay on the ball while kicking on the field. Like the players, you mainly use the break to recharge your batteries and be ready for the second half.

Natural juices mixed with mineral water rich in minerals are ideal thirst quenchers during exciting games. For a cool head in exciting situations, simply put a few ice cubes in the glass. By the way: Apple juice spritzer 1:3 (one part juice, three parts water) provides exactly the mineral ratio that soccer players and, of course, fit fans need to get into the performance flow.

B vitamins for strong nerves – on the field and in front of the TV

Perseverance is the order of the day: There are only a few minutes to play and it’s still 0-0? Now a good supply of B vitamins can help against nervous jitters: Wholemeal waffles with vegetarian spread, seeds and nuts to nibble on, or energy balls with wheat germ are a good basis for supplying B vitamins. Anyone who is unsure about an optimal B vitamin supply can supplement their diet with a high-quality B vitamin complex with biotin and folic acid (e.g. from Dr. Wolz).

Cool down and relax after the game

final whistle Whether your team wins or loses, nerves are often on edge, adrenaline levels and blood pressure have skyrocketed. A handful of nuts, cashews or trail mix calms excited women’s football fans. After an unsatisfactory result, banana chips or soft fruits in dark chocolate can lift the spirits again. A nervous bowel is often the cause of well-being and a bad mood. Especially before important encounters and in phases of intensive training sessions, the intestines should be given a helping hand with probiotic food supplements, i.e. preparations with living bacteria that feel good in the intestines and have beneficial effects on the microbiota and the intestinal wall. We recommend high-dose probiotics with over 100 billion bacteria per daily dose and a larger number of different strains (intestinal flora plus select intens by Dr. Wolz).

Don’t forget regeneration

In the time between games, optimal regeneration is of fundamental importance. “Unfortunately, the regeneration phase in sport is often not given the same importance as active training,” says nutritionist Uwe Schröder, author and board member of the German Institute for Sports Nutrition (DiSE eV), who advises numerous professional and competitive athletes. “In this phase, the body needs rest to carry out the antioxidant detoxification processes. This can be supported by suitable food supplements. We have had very good experiences with the preparation Sanuzella® ZYM sportsline.”

At the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, many questions about fitness, health and food and drink related to the national team will also arise. The current topic of women-specific training and nutritional measures played an important role.

The experts at Medical Campus Peil, Bad Nauheim, are happy to answer the media’s questions and reports on the core areas of orthopaedics, cardiology, training science and sports nutrition.

About the German Institute for Sports Nutrition

The GERMAN INSTITUTE FOR SPORT NUTRITION eV on the campus of the Bad Nauheim Sports Clinic is a registered association based in Bad Nauheim. The main tasks include advising recreational athletes and, in cooperation with the doctors at the Bad Nauheim Sports Clinic, looking after competitive athletes. In addition, national advanced and further training courses are carried out for leading organizations in German sport, for nutritionists and trainers. Scientific interdisciplinary studies on practice-relevant topics of sport and sports nutrition round off the range of tasks. Information can be found at www.dise.online

