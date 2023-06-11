won 42 million with a one euro ticket

“It was a surprise, such important wins had never occurred here”. Thus the owner of the Nicolini tobacco shop commenting on the 6 from 42.5 million. Contacted by Agipronews, the owner then explained that the identity of the winner, for now, remains a mystery: “Being on a state road, many people pass here, including locals, tourists and people simply passing through”, he underlined. Certainly, he concludes, it is the record win ever achieved in a tobacconist’s: “Until today we had never had significant prizes, not even for other games”.