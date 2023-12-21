words that kill. by Daniela Fracchiolla and Silva Bon – Mental Health Forum

I read this letter…

Dear Mental Health Forum Editorial Team,

I have been suffering from severe major depression for some time, to which a borderline personality disorder has been added.

Allow me to point out a problem, or rather an inconvenience, perhaps also felt by other patients suffering from the same disorder as me. It’s about this. When a brutal crime event occurs (and unfortunately this occurs continuously today), the culprit is almost always defined – on television, in newspapers and on social media – with the term BORDERLINE. This also happened recently due to the horrible feminicide in Vigonovo which moved and outraged the whole of Italy.

The generalized, to say the least “casual” use of the term BORDERLINE seems to me to be seriously offensive towards patients who have been given this diagnosis.

Suffering from an “emotional dis-regulation and instability” disorder can make relationships very difficult (I know something about it…), but it certainly doesn’t mean being a potential homicidal person.

It’s time to clarify and get out of this ambiguity.

It is necessary to distinguish, also at a terminological level, adopting differentiated names, appropriate to the different types and cases in which this multifaceted disorder occurs. “Borderline” is too large a container, a cauldron that includes everything and nothing. It is an ambiguous, misleading and hypocritical term, which, lending itself to improper use, even becomes capable of sowing panic among the people who hear it pronounced, thus increasing the stigma, loneliness, exclusion, desperation of those who – like me – he has the misfortune, but certainly not the guilt, of suffering from a disorder whose name has become unpronounceable.

Thanks and best regards. Happy Holidays.

Daniela Fracchiolla

… and I think

to Daniela’s painful indignation, which I fully share.

The use of the words of / in Psychiatry, passed as a “legacy” in Communication.

An arbitrary, above all foiled, superficial passage. The Words seem emptied, abused, decontextualized, completely devoid of consistency, depth, consequences.

And instead they taught us that Words are Stones. That the Weight of Words creates Reality.

I still feel all the contempt, the definitive condemnation – from which the expulsion to the mental hospital began – of those who shouted at me: “You’re schizophrenic!”

And my helpless horror. Fear and pain.

But there are also lucky words.

Resilience, for example.

I encountered this word in 2007, while attending a Congress in London. An English neologism, new new, past in the use and abuse of the Italian language. The word Resilience has become very fashionable, because it makes us look/appear very intelligent.

We talk about it every day, even in the PNRR!

