Work: 10 songs to listen to to increase productivity and concentration

Listen to the musica it is a great way to find concentration while working, studying or completing daily tasks. But does it work like this with all the songs or are there others that, on the contrary, could distract us? The study conducted by Business Name Generator identify what they are songs that help or hinder productivity the most.

How the experiment took place

Business Name Generator analyzed the most popular songs from 61 Spotify playlists dedicated to work, in Italy and in the rest of the world. Participants were asked to carry out a writing test, accompanied by the background music of some songs. Time, words per minute, and accuracy were measured. Each parameter was then scored to determine an average “distraction” coefficient, which would reveal which songs distracted the most.

Work: 10 songs to listen to to improve productivity and concentration

Memories by Maroon 5 is the best song

The song Memories of Maroon 5 has been shown to improve productivity for completing work assignments, with a total of 91 keystrokes per minute and an average accuracy score of 96%. Participants took 3 minutes and 47 seconds to finish the test and produced an average of 67 words per minute. This was the best result in the standings.

In second place there is Before you go by Lewis Capaldi

Before you go Of Lewis Capaldi follows in second position with an average completion time of 4 minutes and 8 seconds and an accuracy rate of 97%.

It ranks third Bad Habits at Ed Sheeran

Instead, the song by Ed Sheeran Bad Habits was awarded the third place. At 126 keystrokes per minute, the participants managed an average of 3 minutes 55 seconds to complete the task and produced 64 words per minute.

Work: the complete ranking of the 10 songs that help productivity

Work: songs that disturb productivity and concentration

Some songs are not suitable to listen to while workingbut they can be perfect in contexts such as morning training or in moments of relaxation at the end of the day. Beggin of the Moonlight it turned out that which makes us more distracted. At a total of 134 beats per minute, this tune has proven to severely hinder productivity. In fact, just 46 words were typed per minute, the lowest result ever. Participants took an average of over 5 minutes (05:28) to finish the assignment and achieved an accuracy rate of 95%.

The Business Of Tiesto ranks at second place with 120 beats per minute. Taking the test with this background song took participants about 5 minutes and had one of the lowest accuracy scores at 94%.

Al third place follows a short distance Someone you loved Of Lewis Capaldi with 110 beats per minute. The moving nature of the piece appears to have slowed down the participants, who took an average of 5 minutes and 11 seconds to complete the task (the longest time on the chart).

Does music really help you work better?

In addition to evaluating the effectiveness of the most popular songs in increasing productivity at work, Business Name Generator also examined the most popular songs in the “Focus” category are Spotify. The results showed that on average, the participants completed the task in 4 minutes and 29 seconds producing 57 words per minute, with an accuracy rate of 96%. When though there was no background musicthey put us 22 seconds longer, typing words more slowly (53 words per minute), with an accuracy rate of 96%.

