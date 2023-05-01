Work: 8 films that make you think about toxic environments, precariousness, hyper-productivity

In the cinema, from the beginning to today, the world of Work peeped several times. In particular, its effects on private life have taken on an important role in the events narrated. A situation that is increasingly exasperated and recurring today, so much so that, according to the Censis-Eudaimon report on corporate welfare, nearly half of Italian workers would leave their current jobs. To find out what they are more common situations of malaise Sereneonline psychotherapy platform, has selected 8 film that they bring to the stage the most spoiled face of companies today.

The Wolf of Wall Street: hyperproductivity and mental manipulation

Don’t sell, but seduce the audience to create new needs. This is the ruthless philosophy of the sharks, indeed of the “wolves” of Wall Street. In the 2013 film, directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, the protagonist – played by Leonardo DiCaprio – is also willing to deceive in order to get rich. So the handling becomes enjoyment and stupefaction in a series of scams and jokes in a life controlled by drugs, sex and lots of money.

7 minutes: labor and women’s rights

What happens when the economic crisis falls on the employee? Inspired by a true story that happened in France in 2012, Michele Placido’s film deals with the theme oferosion of labor rights. To avoid the dismissal, 11 women of a textile company will have to scarify 7 minutes of their lunch break. But giving up always has a price and, little by little, the loss will become gigantic with ever more enormous repercussions.

The devil’s advocate: disconnection

A promising young Florida lawyer receives anseemingly indispensable offer: Work for an upscale Manhattan law firm. The dream almost immediately turns into a nightmare, putting the protagonist in front of a dilemma: he is also willing to take on the causes morally unacceptable in order to increase its prestige? L’ambition to reach the top is a problem that belongs to many workers, novice and not, with good potential.

The unexpected intern: age gap within the same workplace

The film, even though it uses a comedic register, addresses some important related issues to inclusion in the world of work. there is aexpiration age when we talk about productivity? And what relationship can there be between different generations? Frame after frame, a reflection on the possibility of a working environment where everyone, regardless of age, can make a real contribution.

The devil wears Prada: toxic work environment

A young journalist does everything to get into the good graces of her narcissistic director and the colleagues who make her mobbing. She changes her look and attitude until she is sucked into an ever more stringent spiral of labor compromises and abuses, but also of ruthless and unhealthy confrontations. The place is safe, but at the cost of losing old friends and love. Until the day she stops in think about whether work is worth more than private life.

I stop when I want: precarious

The feature film gives an overview of a great Italian problem: that of the lack of funding for the research and the lack of professional outlets suited to a high level of academic preparation. If staying in Italy means being a unemployed graduatethe solution is to flee abroad. But desperation and the desire to stay can instead lead to redemption with an ingenious market, but out give her rules.

1984: alienation

In dystopias, work often becomes the main tool of social division. Fear and protection are the feelings represented in this 1984 film directed by Michael Radford, in which the work reaches the highest peak of thehuman alienationwhile acting as an incentive to discrimination and a welcoming shelter. He goes straight, don’t lift your head, don’t ask questions, don’t think, be productive in order not to run the risk of being noticed.

Full Montyjob search and unemployment

A 1997 film that brings the theme of precariousness to the big screen, economic problems and unemployment. Some wandering workers, inspired by the young father Gaz, improvise strippers to earn a few pounds. Work, for a parent, is acceptance, support and self-efficacy. But when it is missing, it leaves room for the ghost of guilty dishonor and self-shame isolates and drives away the only loved ones that matter.

Psychologist’s opinion

The representation of complex and painful phenomena through films makes them more accessible and approachable. The identification it becomes, in fact, a way to confirm the existence of problems and make us feel less alone. However, remembering that «If we feel we are experiencing a difficulty, it is always good consult a professional and ask for help», says Martina Migliore, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist and expert in Superhero Therapy.

