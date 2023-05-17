Work burnout syndrome: what are the long-term consequences?

The world of work can be demanding and stressful, but when the negative effects pile up, you risk incurring burnout syndrome.

The sindrome da burnout it often manifests itself in the workplace, but it can also affect the personal sphere. In any case, it is about a psychological condition in which the worker feels emotionally exhausted and disheartened, even developing difficulties in affectivity, post-traumatic stress and other psychological pathologies.

Despite what one might think, this syndrome has a number of causes, including lack of respect for mental health by employers. This can happen with excessive workloads, low work flexibility, poor or inadequate support from authorities and lack of information about work.

In many cases, burnout syndrome manifests itself with a combination of factors that add up: it is therefore important to try to understand the specific causes of the syndrome in order to manage them correctly.

How to prevent burnout syndrome?

The burnout syndrome is considered an occupational disease and as such is entitled to legal protection e rights to work. In fact, those who suffer from it have the right to a period of rest, rehabilitation and change in the workplace.

Burnout prevention must be a priority for employers. There are several strategies that can be implemented to prevent the syndrome:

Reducing worker stress, providing a flexible and healthy working environment, reducing administrative work, pursuing professional empowerment and training and awareness of one’s work;

Offer emotional support to workers, with the task of also providing support services, including professional ones, by various figures such as psychologists or psychiatrists;

Provide information and education on the risks associated with burnout, reducing stressors as appropriate.

People who suffer from sindrome da burnout need professional assistance and it is important to diagnose the disease as early as possible, so that you can use your time off workloads to treat yourself properly and rest. There are also other solutions that the employer can propose, such as the reduction of working hoursil work from home o one change of functions.

Furthermore, employers must undertake to provide a healthy and safe working environment, reduce work high pressure and deliver emotional and physical support to their employees.

People suffering from symptoms caused by work-related stress syndrome have the right to fair and equitable treatment at work. So they must not be discriminated against or punished for seeking help and support.