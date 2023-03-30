It is an increasingly felt need to increase satisfaction and productivity: work associated with well-being. The propensity? Transfer the office to the gym if the structure has modern and comfortable spaces available co-working. “According to several studies, taking a moment to do exercises of fitness e wellness during the working day it allows to improve the quality of life, have a positive impact on work and even exceed the usual levels of productivity” he explains Francesca Pozzitrainer in forza all’Aspria Harbour Club.

Wellness and work: training before, after or during the working day? — When and how to exploit the possible combinations? “Working out in the morning, before starting a day’s work, increases the amount of energy available; as well as exercise in the evening helps to release accumulated stress. It is also important to learn to carve out a break during the day when you notice that your productivity decreases: some simple exercise at desk is able to donate a new concentration. If there is the possibility, the advantage of doing everything in one place is priceless in terms of total benefits”. And if you don’t want to move from your own space, the trainer recommends a path of exercises useful to switch off. They take place at the workstation and help improve posture, relieve tension and “disconnect” from the busy work routine.

Exercises at the desk — Starting from an upright position in the chair, lengthen the column and take deep breaths. Then extend your arms towards the ceiling, repeating the action several times; focus on your breath and shoulders relaxing. See also "Beware of places frequented by the elderly"

– Slowly bring your neck to your shoulder, first to one side and then to the other. Then, he lowers his chin forward and relaxes well the cervical spine to then return erect, keeping shoulders open and breathing relaxed.

– Raise one arm straight up, trying not to shrug, Breathe and stretch sideways, resting the arm lowered on the armrest and trying to push the hip and pelvis downwards. Repeat three times on both sides.

– Still remaining stretched out with your back, turn your head to one side, bring it back to center, then repeat on the opposite side. Repeat several times keeping upright column and open shoulders. He places his hands behind his neck, leans his back on the chair, exhale, open his chest and arms and stretch back. Inhale, bring him back to a standing position and relax.