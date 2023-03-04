Status: 03/03/2023 11:44 a.m Young people in particular want shorter working hours and more free time, i.e. more work-life balance. How can the balancing act be implemented? Pilot projects are already underway in some countries.

von Christina Maciejewski

The desire for a better balance between gainful employment on the one hand and private life on the other is increasing. More and more people feel exhausted from the demands of everyday work. In 2020, 35 percent of the Gallup Engagement Index Germany survey said they felt burned out. In 2021 it was already 38 percent. The Corona years in particular have affected the employees.

A Mindful handling of one’s own needs can help to create a work-life balance and to survive stressful phases. But even independently of individual solutions, companies and trade unions in many European countries are currently considering measures to promote work-life balance.

Changing values: work-life balance is becoming increasingly important

Younger people in particular value a job that leaves enough time for family and leisure time. That resulted in the Randstad Workmonitor investigation of 2022. Of the 35,000 employees surveyed worldwide, 61 percent said they would not accept any job that disrupted their work-life balance, i.e. where they worked significantly more than they had free time. The 18 to 34 year olds in particular held this view. There was significantly less agreement among those surveyed aged 55 and over.

Margareta Steinrücke, work and gender sociologist in Bremen and coordinator in the federal working group ArbeitsFairTeilen, also notes a change in values: “Especially the younger generation no longer wants to live to work, but above all to work to live. The value of life and work have reversed themselves a bit.” The sociologist advocates a reduction in working hours.

The world of work is changing: the form of work has to be right

Less working time, more free time – that sounds difficult to implement at first and also raises questions. Doesn’t this attitude endanger the prosperity that Germany has built up over decades, as critics fear?

However, work is still important to young people. According to the Randstad survey, three quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds stated that they did not dislike the work, but above all the way it was done.

The four-day week in the test

One way to achieve a better work-life balance can be to reduce working hours. So far, this has been more of an individual decision that depends on the financial security and the willingness of the employer. Reducing the weekly working hours for everyone in order to create more time for other areas of life – this is currently being tested in various initiatives across Europe.

In the UK runs about a pilot project with 3,300 employees from 70 British companies. For a total of six months, the employees only work 80 percent of their working hours, i.e. 32 hours – with full pay. In Spain, small and medium-sized industrial companies that offer a shortened working week are subsidized by the state. In Portugal, they want to test a four-day week with 35 hours in 2023.

In Germany there are also companies that are testing the four-day week with their employees or have already introduced it, in northern Germany for example in the Gastronomy, in crafts and in the hotel industry. However, comprehensive approaches such as those in Great Britain or Spain have not yet been found.

Benefits of work-life balance: Employees are healthier, more motivated and more productive

Videos 5 Min A Hamburg software company has introduced the four-day week. A first assessment is positive. 5 mins

The results so far from the initiatives to reduce working hours have been positive: productivity even seems to be increasing, even though people work one day less. Sociologist Margareta Steinrücke summed it up: “Firstly, if working hours are reduced, people are sick less often. Secondly, they can work more concentrated. And thirdly, they are also more motivated, they just want to work more.” Employees are doing better, both mentally and in terms of health, and this has an impact on work productivity.

Oliver Suchy from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) also sees the advantages of the four-day week. At the same time, he warns against having to do the same work in less time, which would increase stress instead of reducing it. He also notes that a four-day week is not easy to implement in many fields of work, such as in day care centers or in nursing.

The working world of the future: “A healthy amount of work”

Suchy advocates generally designing working conditions in such a way that they enable a healthy amount of work and relieve employees, for example through digitization, but also through working time sovereignty, i.e. independent planning of work phases. “I believe that in the future it will be even more important to organize working hours more intelligently. Companies really have to become more attractive here. And there are enough examples that show that this is possible,” says Suchy.

Work on the one hand, leisure time on the other – the term work-life balance conveys this focus at first glance. But a life in balance consists of more than these two aspects. Rather, well-being and performance are determined by four areas of life: working life and career

Things that appeal to the senses (love, creativity, self-actualization)

Health and body (healthy nutrition, relaxation and exercise)

The social component (family, friends and social recognition) All four areas of life are related to each other. If one of them is neglected over a longer period of time, this also has a negative effect on the other areas. For example, anyone who puts all their energy into professional life and family organization and neglects the need for relaxation experiences an imbalance. The performance decreases. Balance means distributing the energy evenly to all areas. It helps to prioritize and be aware of what you need and want to use your energy for.

Individual balancing act: Tips for more work-life balance

The optimal work-life balance can look very different. Everyone should ask themselves what they personally need to feel good. In some areas there is already a “blending” of work and leisure time, i.e. a mixture that allows flexibility on the one hand, but also requires a high degree of responsibility for one’s own well-being. One thing is clear: too much work and too little compensation make you ill. Keeping an eye on your own needs and actively trying to relax can be a helpful preventive measure against chronic stress, exhaustion syndromes and burnout.

