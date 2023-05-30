Work: Night shifts are bad for men’s health

Our body is regulated by an internal clock that sets the pace for our days, letting us know when it’s time to sleep, eat or stay awake. Those who work on night shifts – such as nurses, workers or policemen – force the biological clock with possible negative impacts on their health , causing a circadian rhythm misalignment . According to a study published in Science Translational Medicine, the negative health consequences are worse for men than for women.

The study on mice. To arrive at their conclusions, the scholars conducted experiments on mice, manipulating their environment in order to disrupt their day-night cycle in a way similar to what those who work at night experience. Even when eating a high-fat diet (which normally causes health problems), females proved to be much more resistant to changes in pace than males, who found it very difficult to adapt and reduced their running time on the wheel.

Liver and microbiome. The authors specifically studied the effect of circadian misalignment on the functioning of the microbiome and liver genes. Males were found to have a marked increase in certain gut bacteria often associated with diabetes in humans, while females’ microbiome did not change; similarly, a group of liver genes – essential for maintaining a healthy metabolism – lost almost all rhythmic activity in males, while remaining fully functional in females.

Comparison with humans. What was discovered, although important, cannot automatically be considered valid for humans: although mice are often used as guinea pigs to understand the functioning of the human body, they are nocturnal beings, with a circadian rhythm therefore different from ours.

To confirm that what was seen in the laboratory was also valid for us humans, the scholars therefore analyzed the data concerning the health of over 90,000 people who worked on night shifts, collected thanks to wearable devices such as smart watches or bracelets. It found that although both genders had a higher incidence of metabolic syndrome (which causes a variety of problems such as high blood pressure, high blood glucose levels and an increased risk of heart attack) than non-shift workers, men were actually more at risk than female colleagues with the same type of job.

The results of the study could help us adopt better strategies to manage the negative effects of circadian misalignment, arranging more correct work shifts for employees: in the meantime, let’s not forget that to take care of our health it is important to respect the rhythms of our biological clock.