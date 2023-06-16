Work on the Mazzini school gym is underway

Finally, even the last school of the comprehensive schools of Udine will have its gymnasium. The primary Mazzini in via Bariglaria it will equip itself with a new structure which will not only serve the school, but also the entire district given the peculiar characteristics of the system, which will have a 120-seat grandstand and a multipurpose hall. The delivery of the works is expected in 365 days from today, Friday 16 June, but the construction companies have advanced a certain optimism to anticipate the times. The unborn plant has, however, already established a small record: at the time of the start of the works, both the current councilor for public works Ivano Marchiol, and his predecessor, Loris Michelini, current minority councilor for Civic Identity. “We are part of an overall environmental, social and economic challenge. And when the public body, in this case the Municipality of Udine, does a positive thing and is capable of following it up despite the many differences in many areas that we have former councilor Michelini and I, it is important to enhance the aspects of continuity and the quality of an intervention: the Municipality of Udine is capable of doing so, of looking primarily at the good of the community”, declared councilor Marchiol.

The gym

As explained by the design architect Francesco De Cillia, “the new structure will be used as a gym for the school but also for sports such as basketball, table tennis and volleyball”. The gymnasium will have its sustainability as a peculiarity: the project was developed in order to satisfy all the requirements set by the Pnrr, providing the gym with a playground for sports activities, grandstands for 120 seats, changing rooms and services for referees and for the athletes, warehouse and infirmary rooms, public toilets as well as a room for primary school and extra-curricular activities. The arrangement of the external areas for outdoor teaching activities is also foreseen. “From a structural point of view, a different solution was opted for with prefabricated tiles for the photovoltaic panels, while from a plant point of view, the school exploits thermal energy with heat pumps, powered by a photovoltaic system with a power of about 65.6 kW, which heats and cools the gym independently. Basically, the school consumes less than what it requires and supplies 20% of energy needs externally”, continued De Cillia. “We have also made a practice for fire prevention for public entertainment and we have provided for a direct connection with the school to safely access the inside of the gym without going outside”. The starting price for the works is 1,800,000 euros, with a discount of around 10%. “We have 365 days from today to finish the work but, having used the prefabrication system, hopefully we could be able to anticipate and speed up: in September, October we hope to have the structure already assembled”, concluded De Cillia. “We have pursued a sustainable project and we make it a banner”, echoed him Adriano Luci, Vice President of Gesteco. “We are pursuing two objectives with this plant: to deliver it ahead of schedule and, above all, without injuries”, he wanted to underline.

Jobs

“This is not just a gymnasium for the school, but a new sports venue for the city: an intervention has been carried out that has great characteristics from the point of view of energy and environmental savings”, commented the councilor for public works Ivano Marchiol. “This is one of those positive examples of work done at the service of the school, the neighborhood and the entire community, through a new way of thinking about public interventions, but also about the relationship between people and this is why we are together with Michelini to inaugurate these works”, continued the exponent of the municipal council, underlining how it is also a question of “optimizing the spaces, given that there is already a parking lot that will become functional”. Communion of thought between Michelini and Marchiol, who has received the baton, also in thanking the people who have contributed to the effectiveness of the process up to now. “The risk of delays with these projects is high, with funding and regulatory changes. But if they can be achieved, it is because there are managers and employees who are able to find solutions, know how to relate to companies and make these reality works”, commented Marchiol. “I have seen a very strong value, from this point of view, since I took office: we all know the difficulty in which local authorities and, in particular, the Municipalities live, which often fail to complete many of the projects in the pipeline If we are here today it is also because there are these people. Having ideas and resources is important, but above all it is important to have someone who translates them into reality”, he concluded with the approval of Michelini who confirmed that “without the offices it goes on, some people have a real attachment to the work they do and I hope that this work will be an example for the future work of the Municipality”.

Sport

The gymnasium, as underlined, will be a social pole for an evolving neighbourhood, that of Godia. However, the facility will not only be essential for the school, which will finally have its own space for motor activities, but will become a sports center of municipal importance. “I want to underline the importance of the facility not only as a social and educational center for the neighborhood but also at a competitive sports level, because it will be one of the few gyms where it will be possible to hold competitions of a certain level thanks to the approval of the spaces and the grandstand with 120 seats”, commented the councilor for Sport Chiara Dazzan. “It was unthinkable, however, to conceive a school of any level without the possibility of carrying out motor education activities, given that they are already underprivileged”, she commented.