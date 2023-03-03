We no longer work for a living, quite the opposite. To suffer from this situation are mainly employed young people, especially women.

Il 6th Censis report on corporate welfare, presented in Rome on 1st March, tells the story of an Italy dominated by job insecurity, mobility and social inequality. The logic of the market is changing, which favors the scarcity of work, so there are fewer and fewer young people employed with stable contracts (-7.6% in the last 10 years), but at a very high price for national productivity: more and more companies have difficulty in retaining and retaining the workforce, thus seeking new strategies to re-motivate collaborators and find new ones. The 6th Censis-Eudaimon Report starts from this photograph wondering if the corporate welfare can improve the quality of life of a generation for whom work is no longer just a right, but an existential ballast which, with current rules, prevents them from achieving a decent quality of life.

“We have always wanted to tell the evolution of welfare in relation to the evolution of the labor market and the relationship between people and the world of work,” he said Francesco Maietta, consumer area manager, private markets and institutions of Censis“What emerges from the study is a significant increase in labor mobility and the activation of young people: there is an incessant hunt for better jobs”, which reconcile the high expectations of people, in search of well-being, at which the corporate welfare.

The rarefaction of work and life expectancy

If in Italy there is a lack of contractual strength and incentives for employees, motivation and a sense of belonging to their company are also lacking for those who work. “More than 2/3 of workers think that work only serves to have the money you need,” he says maietta. If they could, 46.7% of employed Italians would in fact leave their current job. If it does not, it is only because it is functional to economic sustenance, as stated by 64.4% of the interviewees.

«Duty first, then pleasure» is the mantra with which the most recent generations agree to work, but for the most part giving up their personal fulfilment, instead admitting a sense of dissatisfaction that encourages job mobility and concern for various reasons: 65% of those interviewed believe that opportunities for professional advancement, for example, are scarce, 53% judge salaries unsatisfactory and 42.6% fear losing their job at any moment.

A snapshot of all-Italian precariousness that also affects birth planning, with very serious repercussions for the country: the most penalized by the labor market are women, 46.3% of them have non-standard contractual forms that do not give certainties in the long run period and discourage the desire to start a family.

“At these rates, by 2050 we will see a shrinking population, losing 4.8 million inhabitants, as if Rome, Turin and Milan disappeared,” he says. Massimiliano Valeri, general manager of Censis“The sense of precariousness is invading everyone, I’m sorry to say that many women, when they choose to get pregnant, it’s as if they admit to accepting that they can be demoted in this country”.

Corporate welfare to conquer well-being

At this rate, if companies do not take the discouragement of young people head on, the risk is that the workforce will be lost in the future. In fact, young workers in Italy in the decade 2012-2022 decreased by 7.6% (ages 15-34) and by 14.8% between 35-49 years. Conversely, the number of employed people aged 65 (+40.8%) and over 65 (+68.9%) increased. In this way workers age and, according to the Censis-Eudaimon study, it is estimated that by 2040 the workforce will have decreased overall by 1.6%, as a result of the radical demographic transition that the country is experiencing.

“Italy is the only country in Europe where public spending has decreased by 12% in the last 20 years, while elsewhere it has grown”, he says Francesca Re David, confederal secretary of the CGIL. The advent of smart working has certainly changed today’s perception of work and transmitted how much there is a need for new employment models, with effects both on workers and on companies: 52.8% of those interviewed in the Censis-Eudaimon Report declare that in this In this way, employers transfer the costs that the company normally bears directly to the personnel. Today 12.2% of the employed work remotely and it is a sustainable choice for people, working from home is popular because for 81.3% it allows for a better reconciliation between family, private life and work; for 74.8% it reduces the stress related to face-to-face work, for 74.1% it allows them to work in better contexts than the assigned workplace, while 70.4% say that smart working generally improves the quality of life. Then there is 71.8% who recognize the value of smart working, but also understand its limits: in this case, the judgment is positive only if smart working is alternated with face-to-face work days.

«The data that emerges from the report are dramatic, the question that we address to the institutions at this point is whether we are really making an effort to change things in Italy. If the numbers get worse, the inequalities in our country will also increase », he intervenes Pierpaolo Bombardieri, general secretary of Uil, «Wage is a delicate issue that no one seems to really want to talk about, for example: we have the lowest wages in Europe and 7 million workers today have expired contracts in Italy. Are we ready to talk about productivity and competitiveness in our country by giving up the Fordist model? Because if in Spain there is a law that prohibits fixed-term contracts, except for certain criteria, here in Italy we still don’t agree with this choice?».

Once exhausted, many young people choose to resign to protect themselves: it is the phenomenon of the “Big quit” or “great resignations” of which we hear more and more often. In the first months of 2022, an average of 8,500 Italians resigned from their jobs every day: 30.1% more than in the period of 2019, before the pandemic.

«Today, the worker is asking for better wages and better quality of life. Corporate welfare satisfies these needs and has become for many companies a set of devices useful for supporting people’s lives, because the perception they have of this service goes beyond the economic side”, he declares Alberto Perfumo, managing director of Eudaimon.