Workaholism: How to recognize it, what helps

If you work excessively, you don’t know any breaks – and vacation becomes cold turkey. Figures from the Federal Institute for Vocational Training show that 33 percent of Germans work excessively, ten percent are addicted and two percent are compulsive. The problem: In contrast to other dependencies, you can’t simply do without the addictive substance when you’re addicted to work, after all it’s part of life, writes the current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

How to identify a workaholic

The symptoms: those affected only focus on their job and are constantly busy with work, whether at work or in their free time. Mobile working harbors the danger of slipping into addiction because private life and work are becoming even more mixed up and the boundaries are disappearing.

The second important characteristic of workaholism is loss of control. Addicts lose all control over their work behavior. Your job determines you.

And: Withdrawal symptoms that can make themselves felt physically, such as sweating, fear, panic, sleep disorders, restlessness, aggressive behavior.

What helps?

Those affected tell what helped them get out of their addiction: for example a self-help group, talk therapy – or a stay in a clinic. There those affected learn that life has more to offer than work, such as sports, creative activities or relaxation methods.

There are also regular meetings of “Anonymous Workaholics” (www.arbeitssucht.de). The 12-step meetings are based on the Alcoholics Anonymous program.

