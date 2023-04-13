FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK – By now the net is closing in to the “mole”. According to two sources of the Washington Postthe man who stole and photographed secret Pentagon documents was from identified from his chat mates with the name «OG». He was the administrator and leader of a su server Discorda popular platform especially among video game lovers: a young man in his early twentiescharismatic and passionate about weapons, who works on a military base, and who was seen as a father figure by the small group he managed, accessible by invitation only, born in 2020, during the pandemic. About 25 people, including many teenagers, «united by a love of weapons, military clothing and God».

«OG» unmasked by his chat mates This was revealed by a user of the same group, who is a minor and was interviewed on video with face but not voice obscured, with mother’s permission in a Washington Post scoop. The information communicated by the boy was then confirmed by another member of the same group. They both say they know OG’s real name as well as the base and the American state in which he lives and works, but according to the Post they have refused to share the information while the FBI is hunting him because they still admire him. OG, they say, is not a foreign agent, does not operate against the US government, but he often spoke of “government interference” and US intelligence as of one sinister force that seeks to repress citizens and keep them in the dark about everything.

Neither on the side of Russia nor Ukraine The server room where he posted classified documents was called «bear-vs-pig» (bear versus pig), in reference to the Russians and Ukrainians, indicates that he felt neither side of the conflict. Illeak (the leak of information)it would have started much earlier than in March, as had already been suggested in recent days by the Bellingcat investigative site. All winter long, OG has been posting classified content: at first they were transcripts of documents he had viewed. Few of the group’s users at first paid attention to the long posts full of strange acronyms. But the Post’s source read them with admiration. OG allegedly told his comrades that he spends part of the day inside a facility where cell phones and other electronic devices are prohibited and that he has written down the information for hours to share it on Discord. He treated them like young students, he translated the contents from the jargon into an accessible language, explaining for example that «NOFORN” means that the information in a certain document was so sensitive that it should not be shared with foreigners. Yet he was well aware that there were also foreigners – including members from Russia and the Ukraine – in that group. See also Bags for men. Office, gym, weekend: The models for every style and budget

Already since last year he was sharing several documents a week Starting last year OG thus shared several documents a week and at the end of the year, after getting angry why some of «his» boys didn’t pay enough attention to him, he started posting pictures, certainly more impactful, and which required him less time, but which also implied more risks. In the photos, objects from the room from which OG used to video connect on Discord are visible: the bed, a red keyboard, glue, a nail clipper. In recent days Bellingcat had written about a Discord server, called «Thug Shaker Central» where the documents had been published first (from here a teenager then republished some of them on the server of the youtuber WowMao and from the latter they arrived on another server of Minecraft enthusiasts). But three users had already told Bellingcat that the original source of the “leak” was one of the administrators of Thug Shaker Central, a server that was later canceled (the Discord platform is collaborating with the investigators). The chat participants were described by Bellingcat as about twenty, conservative in nature; not particularly interested in geopolitics but used to sharing racist slurs and memes.

The Washington Post confirms the “Bellingcat” trail Now the Washington Post confirms that Bellingcat’s lead was right: this is the very group of which OG was the administrator. Era a haven for teenage gamers who had found themselves locked up in the house and cut off from the real world during the pandemic; they helped each other even in times of depression. The Post, like Bellingcat, talks about “offensive” memes and jokes that they used to exchange; and adds that they watched movies and prayed together. But OG also briefed them on current affairs and alleged covert government operations. He wanted to “keep them up to date,” his admirer told the Washington Post. «He Knew what he was doing when he posted the documents. He didn’t do it by accident. He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s armed, he’s trained. He’s everything you’d expect from the lead in one of those action movies.” For vanity and to establish his leadership on younger members, OG would therefore reveal these secrets. Only after the files reached social media and the New York Times wrote about it, the two young people say, did he appear «very nervous, which is unusual for him. He said something had happened that he prayed to God it wouldn’t happen, but now it was in God’s hands.’ See also This spice that we all have in the kitchen has amazing health benefits

More than 300 classified documents, transcribed texts, audio and photos The Washington Post was able to consult about 300 photos of classified documentsmost of which have not been made public, along with some of the lyrics OG says he transcribed and a recording audio of the same OG talking to his teammates, who were struck by his almost prophetic ability to predict news and newspaper headlines. In a video seen by the newspaper, the individual identified as OG was filmed at a shooting range, wearing goggles and ear muffs: Fires a large rifle while yelling racist and anti-Semitic slurs at the camera. OG told comrades the government was hiding “terrible truths” from the public: According to him, the government knew a white supremacist would kill 10 black customers at a Buffalo supermarket before it happened in May 2022, but had left to ask for more federal funds. For years, video game platforms have been a target of Russian intelligencewhich sought to approach individuals believed to be potentially military or intelligence employees to encourage them to release classified information.