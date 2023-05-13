worker dies crushed by a marble slab

Lucca, 13 May 2023 – Tragedy this morning, 13 maggioin a cava of the high Garfagnana in the province of Lucca. A worker of 55 years old, Ugo Antonio Orsi, is dead after being crushed by a big one marble slab.

The victim leaves behind three children

It happened just before 8 in Minucciano, near the Orto di Donna refuge. Unfortunately for the quarryman there was nothing they could do: despite the massive deployment of rescuers, the 55-year-old died instantly.

According to what has been learned, the alarm was raised by the man’s colleagues. The carabinieri, the firefighters, the Pegaso and the operators of the Department of prevention, hygiene and safety in the workplace intervened on the spot. The nursing ambulance was also intervening but it turned back because the air ambulance personnel unfortunately ascertained the death of the 55-year-old. L’area of the accident where the worker was crushed by a rock was seizedmoreover, again according to what has been learned, theautopsy next week.

Ugo Antonio Orsi lived in Gorfigliano, a hamlet in the municipality of Minucciano (Lucca). According to what is learned, the 55-year-old leaves behind his partner and three children, the oldest of whom is also a quarryman. The accident took place in an impervious point of the quarry and a marble boulder detached us. The man had been working in the quarry for about eight years.

Meanwhile the search of Lucca has opened a file for manslaughter on the quarryman’s death.