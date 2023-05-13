Printable version

Press release no. 25

Release date 13 May 2023

G7 Ministers Salte, Schillaci: working together for a more resilient global health The Minister in Nagasaki for the meeting of health ministers

“We look forward to consolidating and expanding the progress made so far in the coming years and continuing to work on common solutions for more resilient global healthcare with a view to greater equity”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the joint Finance and Health session in Nagasaki, which opened the meeting of Health Ministers on the occasion of the G7 in Japan.

Three working sessions, between Saturday and Sunday, dedicated to Global Healthcare Architecture, Universal Healthcare Coverage and Innovation in Healthcare.

During the first session, issues related to strengthening the global health architecture were addressed, in the light of the post-pandemic, improving the capacity for prevention, preparation and response to health threats.

Minister Schillaci underlined “the importance of a coordinated approach and collaboration at an international level because health emergencies have no national borders”.

With regard to the actions to ensure greater capacity for prevention, preparation and response to possible health crises, Schillaci also recalled the need “to invest in health personnel through a culture of preparation and prevention adapted to different needs and contexts”.

Minister Schillaci participated in various bilateral meetings including one with the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, Katsunobu Kato and with the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America, Xavier Becerra .