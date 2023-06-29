Working together to ensure the relevance of the tools / 25 years of eurocom // General Assembly 2023 // Political goals

Berlin – 25 years ago today, the European Manufacturers’ Association for Compression Therapy and Orthopedic Aids, or eurocom for short, was founded. For Jürgen Gold, chairman of eurocom and managing director of Julius Zorn GmbH, the anniversary is an occasion to recall the founding motive of the manufacturers’ association at this year’s general meeting on June 27 in Nuremberg and to derive a clear mission from its success: “Then as now the sword of Damocles of increasing cost pressure hangs over us. A quarter of a century ago, the healthcare reforms of the 1990s caused tension. Aids threatened to fall out of reimbursement. Preventing this made it necessary to represent our interests specifically in our industry. Since then, eurocom has succeeded in emphasizing the relevance of medical aids as an effective therapy pillar for people who are often chronically ill – to politicians, the medical profession and payers. Scientifically based, in alliance with medical societies and in constant dialogue. We were able to do this mainly because we all pull together. This joint rolling up of our sleeves in numerous specialist committees distinguishes us and we will continue on this path. Because the next amendments to the law are emerging. And we are well positioned for that.”

Political goals firmly in sight

In 2023, the focus will be more intense than in previous years on defending the high-quality supply of medical aids under the conditions of innovation-friendliness, location security and the patient’s right to freedom of choice. On the one hand, this is reflected in the growing call from payers to return after tenders. On the other hand, changes relating to medical aids are to be expected in the course of the Second Supply Enhancement Act. This is what eurocom Managing Director Oda Hagemeier points out and summarizes the direction of the political issues: “The comprehensive supply of patients with high-quality aids is an order that can only be achieved under these conditions: the proof of the medical benefit must be realistic and plannable, so that Innovations quickly in the list of medical aids and thus reach the patient more easily. The e-prescription must also preserve the doctor’s therapeutic sovereignty when prescribing aids and enable individual product prescriptions. Fixed amounts must be retained as a sensible instrument for regulating expenditure while maintaining the principle of benefits in kind and adjusted annually. Ultimately, the patient’s private autonomy to decide on their own responsibility for a personally preferred aid in the event of higher personal financial contributions must not be undermined by increased documentation effort in the event of additional costs.”

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner on the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-efficiency of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the provision of medical aids can be ensured now and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the fields of compression therapy and orthopedic aids – currently 37 – belong to the association.