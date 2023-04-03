Home Health Working together to improve defense against health hazards
Working together to improve defense against health hazards

The IFRK is the world‘s largest humanitarian organization. It was founded in Paris in 1919 as a federation of national Red Cross Societies. Together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the national societies, it forms the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The meeting focused on the questions of how future health risks – such as the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014/2015 – can be better fought off together and how the World Health Organization (WHO) can be further strengthened.

