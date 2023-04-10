Spring is here and it won’t be long until summer. And what does that mean? It’s finally time to wake up from hibernation and work up a sweat. Sport and exercise are essential to tighten our body and get it in top shape. A flat and defined stomach has always been considered the epitome of fit and healthy and is aspired to by men and women alike. But what if you can hardly find time in your schedule? Then you’ve come to the right place! With our 10 minute workout to lose belly fat, we’ll stop making excuses! But enough talk – read on and start melting belly fat!

10 Minute Workout To Lose Belly Fat – Is That Enough?

In order to lose belly fat and tone the body, do we have to work out in the gym for hours? Not even close! In fact, our 10 minute workout can help you lose weight and tone abs in 30 days. How it works? The training plan consists of intensive exercises that use several muscle groups at the same time. This boosts fat burning, which in turn helps us lose belly fat. And here’s the good news – you absolutely don’t have to do crunches! To lose belly fat with our 10 minute workout, do a total of 3 rounds and complete each exercise for 45 seconds. Between exercises, you can rest for a maximum of 10 seconds.

Lose belly fat by jumping rope

Our 10 minute workout to lose belly fat starts with one of the most effective cardio exercises ever! It’s not for nothing that boxers swear by jumping rope – after all, it’s a really excellent strength-endurance workout that really makes us sweat. Jumping rope boosts fat burning and also improves our coordination and speed. Depending on your experience, you can jump harder or slower. You can also try different variations over time, so it never gets boring.

Squat with jump

And what would our 10-minute workout be without at least one squat variant? The squat should be a regular part of any workout plan, and that goes for those looking to lose belly fat too. The jump squat may seem easy at first, but sustaining the full 45 seconds is a real challenge. To do this, squat down as usual and then jump up high. Land back in a squat, making sure your knees don’t buckle inward.

Push-ups or plank

And here you can choose! Which do you prefer – push-ups or planks? The two exercises are super effective and a great way to lose belly fat. Because the execution isn’t as intense as the two exercises above, push-ups are considered a “rest” of sorts in the 10-minute workout. If the classic variant is too easy for you, then increase the level of difficulty by experimenting with different variants.

Sprints

Have you ever seen a sprint runner with a big belly? We thought so too. In fact, short sprints are among the most effective exercises for losing belly fat, making them a must for an effective 10-minute weight loss workout. To get the most out of the exercise, you should really put your foot down for those 45 seconds and run as fast as you can. However, if you’re doing the workout at home, then do high knees instead as an alternative to sprints.

Burpees

Does this really have to be now? Yes, we know – burpees are a true love-hate relationship and perhaps one of the most unpopular exercises out there. But no matter how you feel, there’s no denying that burpees are incredibly effective. The intensive exercise uses all large muscle groups at the same time and gets the heart rate up after just a few repetitions. So it only makes sense that we end our 10-minute workout to lose belly fat with a round of burpees, right? And how to do burpees correctly, we explain step-by-step in this article.

Tips to lose belly fat

Okay, you already know our 10-minute workout to lose belly fat. In order to successfully lose weight and define the body, there are other things that you should consider. So that nothing stands in the way of your weight loss, we have a few helpful tips for you on how to lose belly fat.