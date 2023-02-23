The World Health Organization recommends that people aged 18 to 64 do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or at least 75 of vigorous intensity. But what is the best time of day to lose weight? First of all, remember that playing sports also helps reduce blood pressure, keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels low and helps prevent metabolic and neoplastic diseases, reducing the risk of certain types of cancer.

There is new research led by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and fromUniversity of Copenhagen in Denmark, which demonstrated, in a mouse model (on mice), that training in the late morning, compared to an evening workout, causes an increase in metabolism and fat burning. “If we can also demonstrate these results in a clinical study (on humans), this discovery could prove very useful for all overweight or obese people,” the researchers said. The results were published in the journal PNAS.

Circadian rhythm and metabolism

Almost all cells in the body have an internal biological circadian clock synchronized by external stimuli. This mechanism anticipates and adapts the body’s physiology during the 24-hour day-night cycle. A variety of factors including hormones, temperature, food intake and exercise can affect this clock by altering the expression of genes that affect metabolism, all in a time of day dependent manner. In this study, the researchers tested the hypothesis that the timing of energy stressors affecting glucose and energy homeostasis (equilibrium state), namely exercise and nutrition, may affect differentially the metabolic response in adipose tissue.

I study

To ascertain how the time of day in which exercise is performed affects fat burning, the researchers performed the RNA analysis of the adipose tissue of mice (divided into two groups) after an exercise session at high intensity performed in two moments of the day, a first active phase and a first resting phase (corresponding respectively to a late morning and late evening session in men). The researchers studied various markers to examine both fat metabolism and the expression of the genes involved.

Working out late in the morning burns more fat

Even though the type of exercise was the same, the researchers found a big difference in the metabolism of the mice in the two groups. Physical activity in the early active phase (i.e. late in the morning) resulted in higher expression of genes involved in the breakdown of fat tissue, higher levels of heat production in the body (thermogenesis), and more mitochondria in fat tissue, all indicators of a faster metabolism. These results demonstrate that adipose tissue response to exercise is sensitive to the time of day at which it takes place, and may be in part driven by the circadian clock.

“Our results suggest that late morning exercise may be more effective than late evening exercise in terms of speeding up metabolism and burning fat,” said Prof. Juleen. R. Zierath, who led the study.

The effect is independent of food intake

The study also demonstrated that this effect is independent of dietary status. To determine how this affects adipose tissue response to late morning exercise, the researchers replicated the experiment by subjecting 10-hour fasted mice to a bout of high-intensity exercise performed in the early (late evening) rest phase. for humans), to mimic the metabolic state of the early active phase (late morning). The adipose tissue response was the same: 10-hour fasting resulted in a lipolytic response similar to that seen after late-morning exercise.

However, the transcriptomic response (gene expression) was not the same: this suggests that intense exercise elicits a specific effect (linked to the time of day in which it takes place) on adipose tissue, but that this is independent of diet (fasting or full stomach).

A human study is needed

Mice and humans share many basic physiological functions. and mice are an established model for investigating human physiology and metabolism. However, there are also important differences between the two, such as the fact that mice are nocturnal. “The right timing appears to be important for energy balance in the body and for enhancing the health benefits of exercise,” Zierath concluded. “But more studies are needed to draw reliable conclusions about the relevance of our findings to humans.” .







