Workouts by Michèl Gleich without equipment in just 30 minutes

Does a workout without a warm-up make sense?

In principle, you can also start a training session without a classic warm-up, as long as you make sure that the muscular and cardiovascular loads build up systematically. In this way you get used to the increasing strain on your muscles, ligaments and joints set by set. I strongly advise against choosing an 80-100 percent intensity right from the start, as the risk of injury is far too great. If you want to do without a classic warm-up program – which usually contains mobilization and stretching elements as well as loads that increase body temperature – I recommend the “step principle”. For example, start with 30 seconds of jumping rope or running in place, followed by 1 rep each of push-ups and 2 squats. Then on the second set increase to 2 reps push-ups and 4 squats and do another 30 second jump rope etc. Aim for 10-20 sets of this build up!

Personally, I use a warm-up program very often, even if it is short-lived. I prepare myself both physically and mentally for the upcoming stresses and try to get a physical feeling for my current form on the day. It usually already includes related movement patterns, which are then reflected in the exercises in the main part of the training.

Which parts of the body can you effectively train in 30 minutes without equipment?

All! Every minute, even every second of movement counts and is training for your muscles. Don’t believe in “fairy tales” that say that only one long, strenuous workout will improve your performance. Always train according to the principle “Quality beats quantity!”. I would like to make it clear that it is more effective to train in a targeted, focused and technically correct manner for half an hour than if you just “dum around” for 2 hours. Consciously use these 20, 30 or 60 minutes for yourself and concentrate on the correct execution of the individual exercises.

Also use the opportunities in everyday life to bring your pulse to higher regions for a short time. This could be a few short, crisp intervals of stair runs, for example. Against the background of your health and your current form, also challenge the “strongest” muscle we have: our heart.

What exercises do you recommend for training these areas of the body without equipment?

Regardless of whether I work with Olympic champions, prepare military special units or train amateur athletes, my principle is always: challenge the whole person. We all have more than 600 muscles and I firmly believe that we should always challenge our whole body. Unless you need to build up and strengthen (again) specific muscles depending on the type of sport, training goal or even after an injury, I recommend that you always train both large and small muscle groups of the upper and lower body. Do not resort to highly acrobatic and complex movement patterns at first. Concentrate on the basic exercises and challenge the muscles in their naturally created form. A wonderful exercise for the upper body, the execution of which also requires stability and tension in the middle of the body and also in the lower body, are push-ups in all variations. You use it to train your chest, arm and shoulder muscles. If you want to engage your back and flexor muscles in your arms (biceps), I recommend all properly executed “pulling movements” like pull-ups and rows. Lunges and squats are basic lower body exercises. The classic forearm support in turn focuses on the middle of the body, i.e. the front abdominal muscles and the lower, rear back muscles. If you combine all of the exercises mentioned here in a sensible way – either on the basis of (increasing or constant) repetition numbers and use a cardiovascular load such as jumping rope (also simulate without rope) as a kind of “active break” between the individual stress sets, then you have it already a comprehensive, good training unit.

Can you provide a sample routine for a 30 minute no-equipment workout?

First complete a short and intensive warm-up program consisting of 3 exercises: (1) fast running in place, (2) jumping jacks and (3) boxing alternately, also in the basic position. All 3 exercises are completed with a load time of 30 seconds per exercise, then there is a 30-second break. Repeat this circle a total of 3 times.

The exercises for the main training stimulus are (1) squats, (2) push-ups, (3) skipping rope (no rope), (4) reciprocal lunges, (5) mountain climbers, and (6) planks. Complete each exercise for 30 seconds with a 15-second break between each training stimulus in the first round. In the second round, increase the load time to 45 seconds per exercise with the same rest time. In the third and final round, you increase the load time per exercise again by 15 seconds to a total of 60 seconds of training stimulus with only 15 seconds of rest between these six exercises.

Please pay particular attention to the correct execution of the individual exercises and movement patterns. It is not primarily important that you do as many repetitions as possible in the given time, but that the right training stimulus is set for the corresponding muscles. Quality is always more important than quantity!

If you still have energy at the end of the third exercise circuit, you can complete the warm-up program again if you wish, with the identical exercise and recovery times.

This is just one of countless examples you can use for a full body workout. As already noted, it is not (initially) necessary to use difficult and differentiated movement patterns. However, I always recommend all my athletes to “break” the routine regularly by setting new stimuli. These do not necessarily have to be new exercises. For example, change the order of the above circles or mix up the exercises as you wish. This keeps you motivated and the muscles receive alternating loads. This will improve your performance faster.