The lack of time is one of the main reasons that it pushes people to stay away from workouts and workouts. However, it is often a real alibi that actually hides laziness and little passion forphysical activity. Even if there is no doubt that there are sporting practices or types of training that require a significant availability of time, it is equally true that they are not the only ones possible and that you can keep your body active even by shortening the times. One way to do this is to opt for those that are defined fitness snack.

What are fitness snacks

Fitness snacks are particularly short but at the same time effective types of trainingdesigned specifically for those who do not have time to go periodically to gym or go out constantly to run or walk. Between work, study, family chores and various errands, nowadays almost everyone’s days are hectic and once you’ve finished your daily activities, you often don’t have the energy to try your hand at a long workout. The same is true in the morning if you already know that the following hours will be particularly intense. If even the lunch break, for various reasons, is an option to be discarded, fitness snacks come to the rescue, which by combining the words fitness with snacks they really want to underline the speed with which it is possible to carry them out. Instead of indulging in a culinary or coffee-based snack break, once a day you can opt for a physical activity breakand consequently the well-being of body and mind, given that the endorphins released after a workout can be extremely regenerating and give the right energy to continue the day with dynamism. In fact, a few minutes a day are enough to keep fit.

How fitness snacks work

Obviously, to be able to concentrate the benefits of a longer workout in just a few minutes, fitness snacks have specific characteristics. First of all it’s about workouts HIIT, or high intensity. The activities that can be carried out are different, so as to adapt perfectly to the moment of the day in which you intend to make your own fitness snack, to the place you have available and to everyone’s needs. To fall into this category the workout it should last about ten minutes, maximum fifteenand be very intense. If you are at work you can for example quickly climb and descend a flight of stairs for the indicated time, or jump rope or hop on the spot without tools. Also excellent running in place, a circuit made of jumping jacks, running in place, skip with high knees or anything that includes particularly dynamic aerobic training. The same activities can also be done at home at the end of the day. In one of your own fitness snacks you may also decide to try the Tabata protocol, a very short, high-intensity workout that has become known for its great ability to burn fat. Its duration is really minimal: only four minutes. What makes the difference is the high intensity, which some personal trainers have even defined as too much for those who are not particularly trained. However, there are slightly less intense but not ineffective versions, which can be easily found on the web. In short, the choice is really varied. The only characteristics that can never be missing are constancy and intensity. Above all for this last characteristic, it is always a good idea to undertake a training model of this type ask your doctor for adviceespecially if you are a beginner and lead a predominantly sedentary life.