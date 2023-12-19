Workplaces that promote health: the Camplani Foundation joins the Ats program

The Teresa Camplani Foundation Joins Workplaces Program for Health Promotion

The Teresa Camplani Foundation, a healthcare organization operating in the ATS area of the Po Valley, has announced its participation in the Workplaces Program that promotes health – WHP Lombardy Network. The Foundation, which operates in the field of treatment, rehabilitation, assistance, and training through the San Clemente clinics in Mantua and Ancelle della Carità in Cremona, aims to create “health-friendly” work environments for its employees.

The WHP program, which involves various public and private companies in the area and approximately 25,000 workers and their families, seeks to promote organizational changes in workplaces that contribute to the prevention and fight against chronic and degenerative diseases. Through conscious behavioral choices aimed at health and well-being, the program aims to create a healthier work environment.

The Camplani Foundation plans to involve 220 workers in good health in initiatives aimed at promoting healthy eating, active lifestyles, work-life balance, and combating sedentary behavior, smoking, alcohol consumption, and gambling. The foundation also intends to engage in collaboration with ATS to promote healthy habits and well-being among its employees.

The management of the Foundation plans to work on the definition of policies aimed at promoting information and training initiatives for workers. This will include proposals for a “healthy meal away from home” through the availability of free fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables and the presence of free water dispensers, microwave ovens, and refrigerators for storing food.

The Foundation also aims to encourage physical activity by promoting the implementation of initiatives to stimulate the use of safe pedestrian and cycle paths near the company. They also plan to create adequate company spaces for employees to carry out physical activity. Additionally, policies of inclusion, reintegration, and support for employees with disabilities will be implemented.

In addition, the Foundation intends to promote initiatives with ATS to increase and facilitate participation in oncological screening and vaccination campaigns for the workers. According to Salvatore Mannino, General Director of ATS of the Po Valley, “Work environments are contexts of great interest for health promotion, as they represent microcosms in which people spend most of their time.”

Fabio Russo, General Director of the Teresa Camplani Foundation, expressed the foundation’s commitment to creating a work environment that inspires a healthy lifestyle. “Through numerous initiatives and concrete interventions, we are committed to promoting a change in eating habits, physical activity, and counteracting risk factors such as smoking or incorrect alcohol consumption,” Russo stated. He also highlighted the potential impact on the prevention of chronic diseases for employees and their families.

The participation of the Teresa Camplani Foundation in the WHP program demonstrates a strong commitment to promoting the health and well-being of its employees, and sets an example for other organizations in the healthcare sector.

