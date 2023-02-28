Migraine and nasal spray, is it effective? The migraine spray was shown to be “effective in acute treatment” and had few side effects. These are the positive results of a clinical trial on a large number of patients, over 1,400, published in the scientific journal Lancet Neurology. Migraine affects approximately 12-14% of the world’s populationfor an estimated total of approx a billion people, mostly women. In addition to causing often intense headaches it can bring symptoms including nausea and sensitivity to light or noise.

This is why it is a condition generally linked to the intake of many drugs, taken orally. Pfizer’s Zavegepant is a third-generation CGRP receptor antagonist and has intranasal, more rapid-onset administration. The double-blind study tested 1,405 people, who suffered from two to eight moderate or severe migraine attacks a month, and their untreated attacks lasted an average of 30 hours.

Half of the participants took a single spray dose and the rest a placebo. The Phase 3 study, first signed by Richard Lipton, professor of neurology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, aimed to compare the efficacy, tolerability, safety and response time of zavegepant spray nasal versus placebo in the treatment of migraine attacks.

«It has been found – write the authors of the study – that the spray significantly reduces pain when assessed two hours after the onset of a migraine» and is associated with a return to normal functional capacity in many cases already 30 minutes after treatment. But “more evidence is needed to establish the safety of its long-term use.” The spray was well tolerated, the most common adverse events They were altered sense of taste, nasal discomfort and, to a much lesser extent, nausea. The treatment is already the subject of a series of applications for approval by the US health authority, the FDA.

