Workshop proceedings National prevention plan 2020-2025: Schools that promote health

On April 17, 2023, the Workshop “National Prevention Plan (PNP) 2020-2025. Predefined Program 1 – PP01 “Schools that promote health“. Meeting between the Health Education Representatives of the Regional School Offices and the Regional Health Representatives”.

The event was meant for facilitate the exchange of experiences between central institutions and regionsand above all between the regional contexts of School and Health, to favor the implementation of the Predefined Program 1 “Health Promoting Schools” of the PNP 2020-2025. During the meeting, a reconnaissance was also carried out on the creation of regional networks of schools that promote health, in order to set up a national coordination of these networks, which can represent a place of discussion and constant growth, preparatory to the achievement of quality and well-being in the school environment. Through this national coordination it is also intended to guarantee a more mature participation of the regional networks in the international SHE network – Schools for Health in Europe.

Participation in the Workshop was broad and lively and also saw the participation of local representatives from the world of health and education, key figures in health promotion action.

