Home » Workshop proceedings National prevention plan 2020-2025: Schools that promote health
Health

Workshop proceedings National prevention plan 2020-2025: Schools that promote health

by admin

On April 17, 2023, the Workshop “National Prevention Plan (PNP) 2020-2025. Predefined Program 1 – PP01 “Schools that promote health. Meeting between the Health Education Representatives of the Regional School Offices and the Regional Health Representatives”.

The event was meant for facilitate the exchange of experiences between central institutions and regionsand above all between the regional contexts of School and Health, to favor the implementation of the Predefined Program 1 “Health Promoting Schools” of the PNP 2020-2025. During the meeting, a reconnaissance was also carried out on the creation of regional networks of schools that promote health, in order to set up a national coordination of these networks, which can represent a place of discussion and constant growth, preparatory to the achievement of quality and well-being in the school environment. Through this national coordination it is also intended to guarantee a more mature participation of the regional networks in the international SHE network – Schools for Health in Europe.

Participation in the Workshop was broad and lively and also saw the participation of local representatives from the world of health and education, key figures in health promotion action.

Consultation:

The program:

The presentations of the Ministry of Health relating to Session I – Plenary:

The presentations of the Regions relating to Session I – Work in progress:

The summary sheet Session II – Round table:

See also  Airc, 8.5 million euros and 78 projects against childhood cancer - Medicine

You may also like

Region-Union Agreement on the additional services of medical...

Rare diseases, discovery of the cause of the...

‘Attempted attack on Putin’ The Kremlin: ‘We will...

The Ismea campaign on nuts – Food kicks...

What happens if you eat too many fried...

More whole foods and less processed foods, so...

16% of 13-15 year olds smoke regularly

The walk break in the office also helps...

AUSL Modena – A defibrillator for community pediatrics:...

Berlusconi “stable, ahead with leukemia therapies”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy