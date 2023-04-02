Home Health World AIDS Day 2016 campaign launch
World AIDS Day 2016 campaign launch

The poster motifs are flanked by online offers and campaign materials. The campaign of the BZgA and the BMG is implemented together with the German AIDS Aid (DAH) and the German AIDS Foundation (DAS). It is supported by the Association of Private Health Insurance eV and the Professional Association for Outdoor Advertising

Press Materials:

www.welt-aids-tag.de/presse

www.bzga.de/presse/pressemotive/welt-aids-tag

The online campaign:

On the website www.welt-aids-tag.de In addition to lots of information, there is also campaign material such as flyers, posters, advertisements and web banners that you can order and download free of charge for your own campaigns. People with HIV have their say in several online clips. On Facebook (www.facebook.com/WeltAidsTag) and Twitter (@weltaidstag.de) offers further interesting content related to the motifs.

