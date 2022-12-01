Today, December 1st, is celebrated World AIDS Day 2022. The world of sport is also involved: from Magic Johnson to Napoli goalkeeper Giuliano Giuliano, there are many names of sportsmen who have contracted this virus. HIV and AIDS are never talked about enough, especially among sportsmen: despite more than 40 years having passed since its discovery, it still remains one of the biggest taboos in the world of sport. Partly because for years AIDS rhymed with homosexuality (the taboo par excellence in sport), partly because there are still many prejudices about. Let’s try to debunk some of them. Meanwhile, it should be remembered that HIV and AIDS are not the same thing. HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, is a virus that attacks and destroys, in particular, a type of white blood cell, CD4 lymphocytes, responsible for the body’s immune response. The immune system is thus weakened until it cancels the response against other viruses, bacteria, fungi and tumors. AIDS identifies an advanced clinical stage of HIV infection. It is a syndrome that can occur in people with HIV even several years after acquiring the infection, when the CD4 cells of the immune system drop drastically and the body loses its ability to fight even the most trivial infections. The only way not to get AIDS is by taking it early antiretroviral therapies.