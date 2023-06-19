WORLD ALS DAY: AN INTER-COMPANY DIAGNOSTIC THERAPEUTIC PATH TO SUPPORT PATIENTS. THE COMMITMENT OF VOLUNTEERING

All over the world the 21 June “Global Day” is celebrated, the world day of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The day represents an important opportunity to talk about this rare disease which affects about 1,000 people every year and has a great impact on the lives of patients and families.

ALS is one neurodegenerative pathology affecting the motor system and causes a progressive loss of strength and muscle mass in all voluntary muscles, including respiratory muscles. To date there is no therapy capable of stopping the disease, although research is concentrating great efforts in terms of clinical trials and excellent prospects seem to derive from gene therapy.

In the province of Ferrara the incidence stands at 2-3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year, in line with the data from the regional register, established in 2010. A few years later, exactly in 2013, the Emilia-Romagna Region issued a guideline document for assistance to patients with ALS, identifying the Neurology Operative Unit of the The University Hospital is the reference center for the province of Ferrara. In the wake of these regional directives, in 2018 the PDTA of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis was approved by the two Ferrara companies with the aim of improving the appropriateness of patient care also through greater integration between the hospital and the territory and between health and social services.

“The work done in these years – comment the Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello, Acting Director of Neurology at the Cona Hospital and the Dr. Elisabetta Sette, Physician of Neurology with a highly specialized position on the subject – it was a lot and now, also thanks to the collaboration with the voluntary associations, we have more tools available to meet most of the needs of patients and families. We currently have about 40 patients in care with disease in different stages of severity, some already with invasive feeding and breathing devices. In the hospital, Neurology coordinates a multidisciplinary and multi-professional group, in which professionals from the two companies participate and, on a monthly basis, the cases in charge are discussed by the entire hospital and territorial team. This is to identify problems and share the treatment path even where the patient can no longer be transported to the hospital”.

ASSISLA’S CONTRIBUTION. AssiSLA Onlus deals with the assistance of people affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families, through the provision of medical and nursing home assistance services.

“Since 2005 ad Today- declares Dr. Filippo Martone, president of AssiSLA aps – my Association follows those affected by ALS in the Emilia Romagna area and collaborates with health and social institutions in the construction of specific paths to take charge of the person and the family unit. In Ferrara, he collaborates with the Health Trusts in the creation and daily functioning of the PDTA SLA, bringing critical issues and unsatisfied needs through timely communications or control room meetings. AssiSLA tries to support social welfare action, where necessary and possible, through interventions formulated on individual criticalities. Among the programs in progress, the one called “At home with care” seeks to respond to various organizational needs and the “self-help” and assistance meetings held at Agire Sociale. The contacts of the association can be found on www.assisla.it ”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

