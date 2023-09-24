World Alzheimer’s Day and Dementia Week

The National Dementia Strategy was launched in 2020 under the joint leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth as well as the co-chairmanship of the German Alzheimer Society. V. Self-help dementia develops. An alliance of 74 actors from the federal and state governments, nursing, healthcare, science and civil society wants to improve the living conditions for people with dementia. A total of 162 measures are to be implemented by 2026.

The strategy’s projects and initiatives build and expand the social participation of people with dementia where they live, systematically improve advice and support for relatives, and further develop medical and nursing care. In addition, research into dementia is funded.

