One word at a time, with the help of drawings and tables depicting animals, his great passion: at the age of six Pietro is learning to speak and is emerging from that social isolation to which autism had forced him. His story is told by Dina, his mother, who on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, agreed to share the journey undertaken by Pietro at the Benedetta d’Intino Center in Milan where she is participating in an experimental project based on Augmentative Alternative Communication (CAA).