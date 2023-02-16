Ansa

The president of the World Bank, David Malpass, has announced his resignation from the post about a year after the end of his current mandate. Appointed by Donald Trump to lead the institute, Malpass said he was “proud of the response that the World Bank has been able to give to the unprecedented crises that are affecting many developing countries”. Malpass has recently become the center of great controversy due to some claims on the effects of the consumption of fossil fuels on global warming.