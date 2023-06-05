World Bicycle Day 2023: Does cycling really make you impotent?

Zur work, for shopping, to a party – the bicycle is ideal for many journeys. More than 80 percent of people in Germany use it as a means of transport. World Bicycle Day on June 3rd is a good opportunity to test the validity of some statements about cycling.

Myth 1: Cycling makes you impotent

Not universally tenable. However, an incorrectly selected or adjusted saddle and an unfavorable sitting position can lead to temporary erection problems in men. Ideally, the body weight is distributed over the two seat bones when sitting. When cycling, however, it happens that the seat constantly puts pressure on the perineum, which is the area between the scrotum and the anus. This can damage nerves and temporarily slow blood flow – which in turn can lead to erectile dysfunction.

You should choose a saddle that is wide enough to distribute the pressure on the areas around the two seat bones, advises the urologist Stefan Staudte in the “Sportärztezeitung”. In addition, a difference in height between the rear seat surface and the nose of the saddle is important.

Myth 2: More and more bikes are being stolen in Germany

Police numbers say otherwise. According to police crime statistics (PKS), around 266,000 bicycles were stolen in 2022. That was almost 14 percent more than in the previous year. But that was mainly due to the fact that people moved much less during the Corona years. And if you look at the numbers over the long term, you will find that just 20 years ago, significantly more bicycle thefts were reported – namely around 417,000. In the mid-1990s there were almost twice as many as today (1994: around 530,000). However, the number of unreported cases is large. Many of those affected do not report the theft of their bike because they assume that the probability of clarification is low.

On the other hand, what is increasing quite steadily is the sum of insurance payments for stolen bikes. According to the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV), insurers paid out more to insured persons for stolen bicycles in 2022 than ever before; it was around 140 million euros. An average of 970 euros was paid out per bicycle – also a high. GDV explains that thieves are targeting high-quality racing bikes, e-bikes or mountain bikes in order to resell them.

Myth 3: If there is a cycle path, you have to use it

That’s not true. Cyclists must always ride on the right-hand side of the road. According to the road traffic regulations, it is only compulsory to use a cycle path (separated from the carriageway) if it is marked with one of the three blue cycle path signs. However, if this is not appropriate, you can switch to the lane. On a cycle path without a sign, cyclists always have a choice.

Myth 4: Bicycle helmets increase the risk of accidents

Untenable. The assumption behind the claim: Anyone who wears a helmet drives more risky and is more likely to have an accident. Certain studies support this thesis. However, these often have methodological weaknesses – for example in the experimental design or comparison groups. A study from France, for example, came to the conclusion that men with helmets drive slightly faster than without. Here, however, very few drivers wore a helmet at all. In addition, the average speed of the riders without a helmet was unrealistically low.

On the other hand, it is undisputed that well-fitting bicycle helmets effectively protect against head injuries. A large overview study commissioned by the transport ministries of Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia in 2017 showed, among other things, that helmets can prevent 20 percent of all minor and 80 percent of all serious head injuries.

What is World Bicycle Day actually about?

World Bicycle Day is an official day of action of the United Nations (UN). It was introduced by the UN General Assembly on April 12, 2018. According to the UN, two major advantages of the bicycle as a means of transport are the focus of the day of action: environmental friendliness and the positive effects on health. According to the Federal Ministry of Transport, 7.5 million tons of CO₂ could be saved annually if 30 percent of short car journeys in cities (less than 6 kilometers) were switched to bicycles. In addition, the health benefits of cycling always outweigh the potential risks of road traffic, the UN explains. The recommended activity levels are much easier to achieve with regular use of the bicycle.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3rd every year. The European Bicycle Day takes place on the same date, but has existed since 1998. In terms of content, it hardly differs from the international day of action.