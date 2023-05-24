World Blood Cancer Day 2023: Young donors wanted

DKMS non-profit GmbH

May 28th is World Blood Cancer Day (WBCD), which the DKMS launched in 2014. On the founding day of the non-profit organization, thousands of helpful people get involved in the topic of stem cell donation – because this is often the last hope for a cure for people with blood cancer. This year, the DKMS is urging everyone between the ages of 17 and 55 to register as potential donors. In 2023 alone, around 125,000 registered people will be removed from the file due to age; the situation will be similar in the coming years. With attention-grabbing campaigns, the DKMS is therefore increasing its presence in order to inform and enlighten. For example, she is taking part in this year’s BIKE Festival from May 26th to 29th in Willingen.

received worldwide every 27 seconds someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, in Germany every 12 minutes – many of them depend on a stem cell donation. In the mission of the DKMS to give as many sick people as possible a chance to be cured, each individual’s willingness to help counts. Interested parties can order a registration set with detailed instructions to be sent to their home at any time online at www.dkms.de/wbcd. The cheek swab is done quickly and easily. The donor sends the sets with the cheek swab directly to the DKMS Life Science Lab in the enclosed return envelope. In this modern laboratory, we determine the tissue characteristics that we make available for the global donor search.

The example of farmer Florian Hellwig shows that a stem cell donation can save lives. The 39-year-old from Medebach, Sauerland, was diagnosed with blood cancer at the end of 2019. The village community showed full commitment for him and others: During a regional registration campaign, almost 2,700 people were included in the DKMS donor database – with success: So far, a remarkable 15 stem cell donors have emerged from this campaign, giving people around the world the opportunity to survive . Florian is doing well again today after his stem cell transplant and the father of three can enjoy his life. “Florian’s story makes it clear that registering with the DKMS can achieve great things. Those affected and their families draw hope from the fact that people are committed to them and show: you are not alone, we are there for you!”, says dr Elke New Year, CEO of the DKMS Group. “Both the years of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine move us all very deeply and have demanded and deserved our special attention. We think of all the people who have to bear a difficult fate. Now we would like with our WBCD also send a signal to tens of thousands of patients around the world who are hoping for their life-saving stem cell donation. Therefore, I heartily call on you to register with us and to point out the meaning and purpose of a stem cell donation in your own environment. Thank you to everyone who supports us in this.”

There are currently DKMS in seven countries more than 11.5 million potential donors registered in an increasingly diverse donor pool. In Germany alone there are more than 7.5 million people of diverse ethnic groups. Internationally, DKMS is active in the USA, Poland, UK, Chile, India and South Africa. In Germany alone, almost 125,000 registered potential lifesavers will be removed from the database this year due to their age; in the coming years this number will even increase. The reason: After the 61st birthday, we are no longer allowed to list potential donors in the international search registers. Medical reasons are decisive here. Scientific evaluations also show that the chances of recovery for patients after the transplantation of stem cells from an older donor decrease, because the blood stem cells perform their function much more slowly and less successfully after the transplantation. For this reason, transplant societies in various countries have agreed on an upper age limit of 61 years in common medical guidelines.

In order to close the increasing gap in its database, the DKMS asks donors who are leaving to actively help in the search for new donors. Emotionally, Dr. Elke New Year recognizes them: “For many years, sometimes for decades, we have been able to rely on the willingness of these wonderful people to help. There are just more ways to continue supporting our life-saving mission. I thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart, because every help counts and is so valuable and important.”

Every newly registered person may soon be able to give patients and their loved ones hope and a second chance at life with a stem cell donation. “I particularly ask young people in particular to register and thus take over the baton,” says Dr. Elke New Year. Because they are available as potential donors over a long period of time and, due to their age, usually have good physical prerequisites for a stem cell donation – just as they are desired by transplant doctors for the benefit of their patients.

For people with blood cancer, we at the DKMS are also at this year’s BIKE Festival from May 26th to 29th in Willingen a. It is one of the largest mountain bike festivals of its kind in Europe and thousands of bikers are expected again – including many young people. As a non-profit organization, we will provide information about our work at our own stand and offer the opportunity to register. We are supported by donors and former patients – including Florian Hellwig, former patient Maja and donor David, who was recently able to meet the recipient of his stem cells.

