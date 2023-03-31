In order to address young people in particular, the BZgA has released two new films on blood donation. The films “How does a blood donation work?” and “What happens to my blood donation?” explain the most important basics of blood donation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is setting the World Blood Donor Day 2017 under the motto “What can you do? donate blood donate now Donate regularly.”. The motto underlines the possibilities of each individual to take action and help others in an emergency situation. People around the world should be encouraged to donate blood regularly.

On World Blood Donation Day, the BZgA provides information material for the campaigns of the regional blood donation services in Germany. Actions with the support of the BZgA will take place at various locations and dates around June 14th.