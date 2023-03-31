Home Health World Blood Donor Day on June 14th
Health

World Blood Donor Day on June 14th

by admin

In order to address young people in particular, the BZgA has released two new films on blood donation. The films “How does a blood donation work?” and “What happens to my blood donation?” explain the most important basics of blood donation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is setting the World Blood Donor Day 2017 under the motto “What can you do? donate blood donate now Donate regularly.”. The motto underlines the possibilities of each individual to take action and help others in an emergency situation. People around the world should be encouraged to donate blood regularly.

On World Blood Donation Day, the BZgA provides information material for the campaigns of the regional blood donation services in Germany. Actions with the support of the BZgA will take place at various locations and dates around June 14th.

See also  "Take care of your mental health"

You may also like

Which skirts for women with a belly: suitable...

Calhanoglu ko, Inter need Brozovic. Also on the...

Heartburn, gastroesophageal reflux is one of the causes

Boao Forum enters the healthcare sector

Of the Superbonus, the Chamber approves the trust...

biolitec laser system LEONARDO DUAL shows very good...

Born, Turkey ratifies Finland’s accession

Nitrosamines and tumors, which foods contain them. The...

who pays less from April

Arera, electricity bills halved from April. Assoutenti: «Saving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy