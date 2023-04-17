Home » World Cancer Day 2015
World Cancer Day 2015

February 4, 2015. The number of cancer cases is increasing worldwide. The reasons for this are complex: in addition to genetic influences, individual health behavior, environmental factors and living and working conditions play a role. In Germany, around 500,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and around 220,000 die as a result of the disease. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Germany. 51 percent of all men and 43 percent of all women in this country must reckon with developing a malignant tumor in the course of their lives.

