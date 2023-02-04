The term ‘chronicity’ often has a negative characterization in the medical field, but there is a sector which is an exception and that of oncology because for a patient being able to say that their tumor has become chronic is equivalent to saying that it has passed the stage acute, the worst of the disease, and even if he cannot be considered cured yet, he has learned to live with the disease. In Italy there are over two million chronic cancer patients who look with confidence at the million people who have overcome the cancer. The conference organized by the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) on the occasion of World Cancer Day is dedicated to these two ‘families’ of cancer patients with the slogan #CloseTheCareGap promoted by theUICC (Union for International Cancer Control).

Healing is also oblivion

In Italy, one in four patients has managed to overcome the tumor, no longer needs treatment and has the same life expectancy as the rest of the population. “In Italy, cancer patients are constantly growing and amount to over 3.7 million men and women – underlines Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation. “About one million of these have long been waiting for a law that protects their fundamental rights and avoids discrimination in everyday life. In many European countries there are already specific rules for those who have managed to overcome cancer permanently. These people abroad manage, without too many problems, to get a bank loan or take out life insurance”.

The ‘I am not my cancer’ campaign

On the other hand, despite several appeals, there is still no legislative guarantee and the Aiom Foundation, for over a year, has been promoting the first national campaign for the right to oncological oblivion ‘I am not my tumor’. “We have launched several initiatives, including an online petition. So far, over 105,000 signatures have been collected to urge political institutions to approve an ad hoc law as soon as possible”, continues Beretta. A battle also shared by patient associations as they point out Antonella Bell (Head of IncontraDonna volunteer training), Ornella Campanella (President of the aBRCAdabra Association) e Monica Fork (President of APaIM – Italian Melanoma Patients Association) who are also part of the board of directors of the Aiom Foundation: “We have long supported the need for a law on the right to be forgotten. As Aiom’s official data and the personal stories of many of our associates show, cancers are far from invincible. They shouldn’t be underestimated but neither should they be considered as incurable diseases anymore. It is therefore up to our institutions, and primarily Parliament and Government, to take note of the new reality and legislate in favor of all women and men who want to leave the cancer experience behind them”.

When the tumor becomes chronic

The Aiom Foundation Conference also paid attention to chronic cancer patients who amount to 2 million. These are men and women who are not in the acute stage of the disease but who cannot be considered cured. “Chronic patients are those with tumors that progress slowly or alternate phases of remission with others of recovery of the disease – he underlines Giovanni Pietro Ianniello, Advisor to the Central Committee of FNOMCeO – National Federation of Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists. Thanks to the therapies they are able to keep the neoplasm under control with good results even for long periods of time. For example, breast cancer with bone metastases can be successfully treated for more than 10 years. The same goes for prostate cancer or other very common and not particularly insidious neoplasms. However, they are people who will never be able to completely recover from the disease. This is why they need more prolonged assistance than in the recent past, when life prospects were lower as were survival rates”.

Local medicine for the chronic

For these patients who have to live with cancer, a reorganization of local medicine is needed so that health care is as close as possible to the patient’s home. “In Italy, a real system of territorial care for chronic cancer patients is struggling to take off – he continues Pierfranco Conte, president of the Periplo Foundation and professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Padua. “More generally, the often deficient assistance offered by the territory falls within the broader problem of the lack of operational activation of the Regional Oncological Networks. The involvement of the local medicine doctor is also very limited”.

Treatment close to home without losing quality

The goal that oncologists have set themselves is to limit the hospital access of the sick as much as possible. “They could instead go to the health districts of the ASL to receive continuous oral treatments and sometimes even parenteral therapies”, continues Conte. “This would represent an undoubted advantage for patients not obliged to access hospitals that are sometimes far away, for medical oncology departments that are often overloaded with work and also for clinical research, allowing to acquire relevant information from patients often not included in complex clinical studies. However, it is clear that this must take place without compromising the quality of assistance by guaranteeing oncological specialist skills in the area in direct dependence on the hospital oncology departments”. An aspect also underlined by Beretta: “Only the most serious acute cases and the most demanding therapies should be managed in hospitals. However, we need to create an alternative system that really works also at a bureaucratic level as still too many patients have to go to the hospital only to receive oral therapy which they will then have to take at home”.

The importance of rehabilitation

Both for the recovered and for the chronic patients, the return to a ‘normal’ life which also includes work remains fundamental. “The return to normal working activities – he concludes Elizabeth Iannelli, General Secretary FAVO Italian Federation of Oncology Volunteer Associations – must take place respecting the times and needs of people who in any case have different needs compared to other workers. Rehabilitation is fundamental not only on a physical level but also on a psychological and social level. Where possible, it allows people to be reintegrated earlier into the working system and into civil society, and is helpful in overcoming the serious difficulties, including economic ones, indirectly caused by cancer. The patient associations ask that, in line with the indications of the European Commission, oncological rehabilitation is guaranteed and that, therefore, it is included in the LEA “.