Scientific research has now established that smoking harms both those who smoke and those who live next to them. What else do we want to know about this point?

We have known for a long time that changing smoking behavior is something that helps save lives. What we want to do now is go and see how many cancers would be preventable if people didn’t smoke, investigate the reports on specific cancers, understand how the risk changes based on other indicators: how many years has a person smoked, how much stopped. Today we are able to say that smoking increases the risk of certain tumors from 20 to 70%: digestive system, ovary, endometrium, breast… What we are seeing is that even smoking a few cigarettes leads already an increased risk: for many cancers the risk does not follow a linear trend, so those who smoke 5 cigarettes a day have a risk that is half of those who smoke 10. This is not the case, for example in pancreatic or colon cancer just a few cigarettes a day significantly increase the risk. Another fact that is emerging is that by quitting smoking early you can go back to having the same risk as someone who has never smoked. We are also investigating the correlation between risk and secondhand smoke, we would like to collect data to highlight this aspect, which is sometimes forgotten.

What can be said about smoking from e-cigarettes?

It has been seen that they can cause respiratory problems, it is known that the vapor emitted is not pure air but contains potentially carcinogenic substances but they have existed for too little time to have evidence at a population level. A different thing are heated tobacco cigarettes, which are tobacco to all intents and purposes. Moreover, about 80% of these smokers also consume traditional cigarettes. According to the most updated data published by the Higher Institute of Health, in 2022 almost one in four Italians smoked, 24.2% of the population: in 2019 we were at 22%. The increase is also due to the diffusion of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products: there are studies that show how puff bars and juuls have led many very young people to approach smoking and here the group of Professor Silvano Gallus, with another project funded by Airc, says that this is often a step towards traditional cigarettes. Even former smokers who had given up on cigarettes often start smoking again. E-cigarettes and heated tobacco essentially do not help smokers to quit smoking and indeed favor both the initiation of smoking and relapses.

Is this unprecedented growth in smokers worrying?

Yes, because it marks a turnaround for the first time in twenty years. Since the beginning of the 2000s, the number of smokers in Italy has been steadily declining, with a very significant reduction after the Sirchia law. Two percentage points seem small, but it is the trend reversal that is worrying. Let’s see what happens in the next few years, but it’s a signal.

What do you mean when you say you want to estimate as much as possible the individual risk associated with the characteristics and habits of each smoker?

Our goal is to give people a tool to understand their individual risk. We do this meta-analysis of already published studies to obtain data on many individual factors. The individual citizen then, by entering his individual characteristics – for example age, gender, how much he smokes, for how long, whether he is pre or post menopausal – will be able to know what his risk is of developing, for example, lung cancer and how the risk changes by acting on the modifiable characteristics. Providing citizens with this tool would be very beneficial in terms of public health. Part of the project is figuring out what’s the best tool to put in people’s hands, something that’s easily searchable and can be updated based on the literature.

Would knowing the individual risk push us to change habits – for example on smoking – in a more effective way than knowing that on average one in three cancers depends on incorrect behaviors and habits today?

This is the work of prevention. Then we know how difficult it is to change behaviors, even more so when an addiction is at stake. For this reason, a very important part of prevention must lead us to act on people who have not yet started smoking, on young people. The Mario Negri Institute is coordinating in Italy a collection of signatures to ask the European Commission to propose new legislative acts: the petition has six requests, some in the field of health, others on environmental issues. The first goal is to create a tobacco-free European generation by 2028, by banning the sale of tobacco to anyone born after 2010. Another request is to expand the spaces where smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes is prohibited, especially in places where by minors (parks, swimming pools, sports events and centres, shows and restaurant terraces. If we are able to collect 1 million signatures, the European Commission is committed to discussing the points we have proposed. In December New Zealand entered into a law is in force in this sense, which has banned the sale of tobacco to those born after 2009 and even Minister Schillaci a few weeks ago pronounced himself on having a generation free from tobacco as one of his goals. unthinkable, the world is going in this direction.

The cover photo is by Pavel Czerwinski for Unsplash, while the portrait of Alessandra Lugo is by Giulio Lapone for Fondazione Airc