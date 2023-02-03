Will cancer be “defeated” in 2050? 47% of Italians think so, or almost one in two, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos and promoted by Janssen Italia, a Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company. The research was presented today, on the occasion of World Cancer Day promoted by the Union for International Cancer Control, and which is celebrated every February 4th.

The survey

A representative sample of the adult population was interviewed for the survey. Among other data, it emerges that public opinion underestimates 5-year survival: it believes that only 45% of those who fall ill survive beyond 5 years from diagnosis, when, in reality, survival is as much as 20 percentage points higher : by 65%. Furthermore, 40% are more afraid than a few years ago of being able to fall ill with cancer and, at the same time, the same percentage is more afraid of the possibility of having to face an unexpected expense and, therefore, of not being able to afford the medical care necessary for himself or for a family member. A parallel that, according to the researchers, reflects the complex economic situation, the high cost of living and inflation.

Still little attention to screening and lifestyle

The survey also shows a mismatch between awareness and behaviors: nearly 7 out of 10 respondents know that 40% of cancer cases and 50% of deaths could be prevented by limiting risk factors, through a healthy lifestyle and thanks to diagnosis early. Yet, most of them do not adhere to screening programs and only go to doctors in the presence of symptoms. In particular, people between the ages of 46 and 59 are the least attentive to their health: only 46% have undergone a medical check-up in the last 12 months, against a national average of 52%. This despite the fact that health has been defined as a priority: both physical (for 86% of the sample) and mental (for 87%). For this reason too, awareness-raising initiatives should aim to involve people from an early age, as is done by the Fattore J project, promoted by Janssen Italia and the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and aimed at high schools throughout Italy.

The research is good, but the shortcomings of regional health must be filled

Finally, the research shows a great trust in science and its application in the medical field, expressed by 82% of people. Among the deficiencies and areas for improvement, however, there is the reduction of waiting times to undergo visits and exams. A non-secondary aspect, which draws attention to the importance of guaranteeing fair access to diagnosis and treatment: that is, that “Close the Gap” to which the world day against cancer is dedicated.