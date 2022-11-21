The only advantage determined by Italy’s absence from the next World Cup in Qatar concerns our heart, which won’t be able to leap because of the blue companies. If you want to look for a positive aspect in the failure of Bonucci and his companions to qualify for the competition starting on November 20th, there is probably only this. The hearts of Italians do not risk fibrillating too much, as happened instead during the last European Championships, in the summer of 2021.

That is when the goals of Chiesa and Bonucci first, but above all the saves of Donnarumma at the time of penalties, led to an increase in cases of Takotsubo syndrome among Italians. A trend in “modest, but significant ascent”, to quote the words of the more than 50 Italian cardiologists who signed a work just published in the journal “Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine”. But which testifies that even a positive stress can actually send the heart into a tailspin.

Europeans 2020

The white coats compared the hospitalization rates recorded in the cardiology departments of 49 Italian hospitals during the twenty days of the European Championships (postponed for a year due to Covid-19) with those relating to a previous period of similar duration and to the two days following the dispute in the final between Italy and England. Game won precisely by Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri, who immediately went behind (goal from Shaw) and were able to first take Kane and his teammates to extra time (draw by Bonucci) and then defeat them (thanks to penalties saved by Donnarumma).

The shelters

Starting from a base of 1,235 hospitalizations recorded between 11 June and 12 July, of which just under 500 recorded in the days of the seven matches played by Italy, the researchers did not record any differences in the trends of heart attacks and cases of angina pectoris. The comparison made for the Takotsubo syndrome had the same outcome, with a limit fixed however on 5 July: on the eve of the semifinal between Italy and Spain, also won on penalties (1-1 in the 90th minute, goals from Chiesa and Morata ). In the days of the competitions and in those following the semi-final and the final, the experts in fact found an increase in cases of this disease (18, compared to 13 in the control period), with a greater prevalence in the Northern Regions (69 per cent). , followed by those of the South (30 percent) and the center (10 percent) of the boot. Among the patients who ended up in hospital between 6 and 12 July, most were women (70 percent): general average age just over 60 years.

An emotional disease

Takotsubo syndrome – identified as the possible cause of death for Giulitta Masina, Federico Fellini and for the singer’s brother Mango: who in turn passed away a few days earlier – affects about ninety percent of post-menopausal women . The disease, described for the first time in 1990, has so far been correlated to intense psychic stress of a negative nature: dictated by long moments of fear or by the disappearance of very dear people. This study, on the other hand, confirms what was already reported in 2016 in a study published in the “European Heart Journal”. “It can also be triggered by a positive emotion”, declares Ciro Indolfi, director of the hemodynamic cardiology unit of the Mater Domini university hospital in Catanzaro and president of the Italian Society of Cardiology. Experts already speak of “happy heart” to define what can happen in situations similar to the one described in the work. A distinction, between negative and positive emotions, which in reality does not seem to exist at a clinical level.

We know better about Takotsubo syndrome

At first glance, Takotsubo syndrome can be confused with a heart attack. Some symptoms are common: from chest pain to sudden breathlessness, up to the alteration of the electrocardiogram. As well as the rise of some blood biomarkers: from troponin levels to myoglobin and creatine kinase MB levels. “But when the patient undergoes emergency coronary angiography, performed on suspicion of a heart attack, the coronary arteries are not narrowed – continues Indolfi, who coordinated the work: first he signs his assistant, Alberto Polimeni -. A partial affinity is found only in secondary cases, which occur in people already struggling with a chronic disease. In these patients, the prognosis is worse, because often there is also damage to the myocardium, the muscle tissue that makes up the heart”.

Stress makes a difference

The causes of Takotsubo syndrome are not yet fully known. Epidemiology shows that women already in menopause are particularly at risk: a fact that has led the scientific community to hypothesize a possible (lack) involvement of estrogens in cardiac protection. Another hypothesis calls into question a possible alteration of the cardiac microcirculation. But stress remains the main suspect, as evidenced by the increase in cases found in the first months of the pandemic and reported in a study published two years ago in the journal Jama Network Open. The hormonal storm that occurs in these circumstances would be the main cause of the strong pressure to which the heart is subjected through the action of the sympathetic nervous system. To the point of not being able (in the most severe cases) to pump blood to the periphery.

What to do in case of suspicious symptoms

This is cardiogenic shock, one of the most serious manifestations of Takotsubo. In any case, the picture becomes clear when “an alteration of the shape of the heart is recognized, which becomes a balloon and simulates the vase that the Japanese use to collect octopuses”. Hence the name: “tsubo” (vase) and “tako” (polyps). “The diagnosis is of a differential nature – adds Indolfi -. A patient with these symptoms must always be taken to the hospital: not by whoever is with him, but by calling 118. The emergency-urgency system is able, already in the place where where the person is, to carry out an electrocardiogram and to already have an initial risk stratification. This initial assessment is also essential for deciding which hospital to transfer the patient to, among the closest ones. Once in the emergency room, the assessment of the symptoms “, a new electrocardiogram and echocardiogram help to clarify the diagnosis definitively. If there is no coronary artery obstruction, it is Takotsubo syndrome”.

How is Takotsubo syndrome treated?

All the better, it must be said, considering that “the mortality rate compared to that of myocardial infarction is much lower”, adds the expert. Once the diagnosis has been made, therapy must be started immediately: within the reach of any cardiology department. Nothing specific, but a standard cardiac protection: based on beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors and anti-platelet agents, able to maintain normal heart rate, pressure and blood coagulation. The prognosis, if the disease is recognized early, is generally good. After the acute event, the myocardium resumes contracting normally and fulfilling its function as a blood “pump”.

Recommendations for fans

Thanks to the debacle of the Italian national team in the final stages of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, the risk of a new “surge” (however contained, in numbers) of Takotsubo syndromes seems to have been averted. But the problem doesn’t just go hand in hand with the blue shirt. Any sporting event can generate very strong emotions in the mind and heart of those who attend. Consequently, only a few general indications can be given. “Obviously we cannot tell the fans not to go to the stadium – comments Indolfi -. But at least those who are already aware of a heart disease should avoid any significant stress: regardless of its nature”. To give an example: attending a decisive match for the assignment of the scudetto or a funeral can provoke very different reactions among individuals. “It is the personality that makes the difference: those who have heart disease or consider themselves very vulnerable to certain events are better off avoiding participating”.