- WORLD DAY AGAINST AIDS, WITH THE PANDEMIC THE HIV VIRUS HAS BEEN FORGOTTEN | 01/12/2022 antennatre
- The silent epidemic: “Every day in Italy 5 people contract HIV” ilGiornale.it
- AIDS: how HIV infection is transmitted, when and where to get tested (anonymous), new therapies Corriere della Sera
- Apple celebrates World AIDS Day with new (RED) watch face configurations iPhone Italia
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Peng Yuyan starring in "Tropical Once Upon a Time" reveals that IMAX exclusive poster 6.12 will land in more than 700 IMAX theaters in the mainland_movie