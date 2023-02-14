He is 17 years old, attends the fourth year of scientific high school, plays the electric and acoustic guitar, surfs, has a good social life. He is a boy like many others. But his story is not like many others, however, because when he was 5 and a half years old he was diagnosed with acute lymphoid leukemia. A story that his mother, Laura Diacoa Roman biologist, tells us on the eve of the 23rd World Cancer Day on 15 February promoted by Childhood Cancer International (all initiatives on www.giornatamondialecancroinfantile.it).

A