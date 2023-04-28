World day for safety and health at work

The words of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the occasion of the World Day for Health and Safety at Work which is celebrated on 28 April.

“The protection of the health and safety of all workers is a central objective in the health promotion and prevention policies of our Dicastery.

We have recently reactivated the Committee for the guidance and evaluation of active policies for the national coordination of supervisory activities on health and safety at work envisaged by the Consolidated Law on health and safety at work in which all institutional players participate . It is an important sharing tool on a topic that I consider to be of great importance on our agenda. The committee is working on three topics: health surveillance, the needs of local prevention and surveillance structures and the drafting of a national strategy on the subject of workers’ health and safety.

Ensuring health conditions in the workplace to prevent and combat the onset of occupational diseases and accidents is an integral part of our health promotion and prevention activities also thanks to the fundamental commitment of all the professionals of the Health Service Prevention Departments and of the competent doctors of the prevention figures who operate in the national productive contexts. Particular attention is paid to the prevention of occupational neoplasms which are included both in the National Prevention Plan and in the National Oncology Plan.

Promoting the culture of prevention in the workplace is a priority for health protection. Health and safety are fundamental rights and we continue to strive to ensure that they are guaranteed in every workplace.”