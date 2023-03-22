Like every year, March 24th is celebrated World tuberculosis daycreated to raise awareness of the dramatic health, social and economic consequences of the disease and to intensify efforts to eliminate this global epidemic.

INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND TERRITORIAL PNEUMOLOGY. The Operational Units of Infectious Diseases (directed by Dr. Marco Libanore) of the University Hospital of Ferrara e you Local Health Authority Pneumology (directed by Prof. Marco Contoli)participate in the anniversary with a daily presence in the field in the diagnosis, therapy, prevention and follow-up of this re-emerging contagious infectious disease.

The Department of S. Anna annually follows several cases of tuberculosis and carries out activities of tuberculosis chemoprophylaxis in people with latent infection at risk of developing overt disease. The Operating Unit of the Cona Hospital is equipped with negative pressure isolation rooms for the hospitalization of highly contagious bacilliferous forms.

For years there Territorial pneumology is involved in the monitoring and follow up of patients affected by tuberculosis through dedicated outpatient services (coordinated by Dr. Roberto Mantovani). The outpatient clinics are dedicated both to taking care of TB patients after discharge from hospital wards for the continuation of the pharmacological treatment (lasting between 8 and 12 months), which at the contact monitoring (strict, regular, occasional) and tuberculosis screening. Do not forget the TB surveillance performed at the Prison of Ferrara.

WORLD DAY TO FIGHT AGAINST TUBERCULOSIS. Once again this year one of the objectives is to continue to invest resources to help eliminate tuberculosis. The World Health Organization aims to sensitize institutions, civil society organizations, health professionals and other actors involved in the fight against tuberculosis to collaborate and join efforts to stop the disease and drastically reduce the number of deaths related to it. This aspect is essential to guarantee a equitable access to prevention and carein line with the directives issued to achieve global health coverage.

TB IN ITALY. The most recent data relating to Italy confirm that our country is among those a low incidence of disease. In fact, 2287 cases of tuberculosis were notified in 2020, which corresponds to 3.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous year (3346 cases, incidence 5.6/100,000). 63.1% of cases were male and 36.9% female. Overall, 1597 cases (69.8%) were classified as newly diagnosed with the disease in people who had not previously been treated for tuberculosis. 34 cases of multi-resistant tuberculosis to antibiotics, mainly used in these infectious forms, have been notified.

TB IN THE WORLD. The date of March 24 recalls the day in 1882 when Robert Koch announced to the world that he had discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, paving the way for the diagnosis and treatment of this worrying infection. Tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world. Although it is preventable and treatable, it affects around 28,000 people every day and causes the death of more than 4,100 of them every day. Global efforts have saved an estimated 66 million lives since the year 2000. However, The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged years of progress made in the fight to end the disease. In 2020, for the first time in more than a decade, deaths from tuberculosis increased compared to previous years. In the same year, tuberculosis was the second leading cause of death (after COVID-19) for a single infectious agent. Globally, the pandemic has reversed years of progress in TB control and achievement of global goals. The most noticeable impact of the pandemic has been an apparent large global decline in the number of people newly diagnosed with TB and notified. An estimated 5.8 million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2020, an 18% drop from 7.1 million cases in 2019. This is in contrast to the rising trend of notifications that had been observed between 2017 and 2019. However, the apparent decline in global TB cases should be read as a decline in access to disease diagnosis and treatment linked to pandemic restrictions. In fact, despite an apparent drop in cases, there has been an increase in deaths.

In the photo, from left: Marco Libanore, Roberto Mantovani, Marco Contoli