World Diabetes Day Conference: Promoting Awareness and Healthy Lifestyles

Yesterday in the cinema room of the CremonaPo shopping center, the traditional conference to celebrate World Diabetes Day took place. The event, titled “(Pro)2 Moving Health,” was organized by the Cremona Diabetics Association and the Lions clubs of the city of Cremona, in collaboration with the Municipality of Cremona, Asst Cremona, Ats-Val Padana, and CremonaPo.

The objective of the conference was to raise public awareness about the diabetic pathology, which is unfortunately in exponential expansion. The Association and Lions around the world are addressing this global critical issue by proposing initiatives aimed not only at spreading greater knowledge about the disease but also promoting easier access to treatment through screening and assistance programs.

The meeting saw the participation of Lion authorities, civil authorities, Lions and Leo friends, journalists, citizens, and students from Itis and Health Care courses. The conference addressed various topics aimed at improving the quality of life of people with diabetes, including healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, the importance of physical activity as prevention and treatment tools, and mental health.

The event also featured a video message from the councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region, Guido Bertolaso, congratulating the prevention initiatives. The audience also took part in the Medtronic’s #Blue Balloon Challenge campaign, aimed at helping diabetic children in developing countries.

Attendees also had the opportunity to hear testimonies from people with diabetes involved in sports, including multiple open water swimming champion Michela Cogo and the champion of the Italian national volleyball team, Alice Degradi, who have both accomplished remarkable feats despite the challenges of diabetes.

The conference concluded with an interactive session where kids were allowed to try on a visor replicating the effects of alcohol while driving, thanks to the participation of traffic police officers.

Overall, the conference was a successful and informative event that shed light on the importance of raising awareness about diabetes and promoting healthy lifestyles.

