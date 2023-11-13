World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2023 / Diabetes: Protect your kidneys with a healthy diet

Neu-Isenburg – The number of people with type 2 diabetes in Germany was around 8.7 million in 2022 and, according to the German Health Report Diabetes 2023, an increase in diabetes prevalence is expected in the future. These patients also have an increased risk of developing kidney damage. The KfH Board of Trustees for Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation eV takes World Diabetes Day as an opportunity to draw attention to a healthy and balanced diet, as this can prevent consequential damage to the kidneys.

“Damage to the fine blood vessels in the kidneys occurs in around 15 percent of people with diabetes. In advanced stages, this can result in vital kidney replacement therapy,” explains KfH CEO Professor Dr. med. Dieter Bach, specialist in kidney and hypertension diseases and diabetologist. “Through close collaboration between general practitioners, diabetologists and nephrologists, possible risk factors can be identified and counteracted at an early stage,” emphasizes Bach. The good news, says Bach, is that there are effective therapies to get high blood sugar levels under control: In addition to drug therapy, those affected can also do a lot themselves by not only exercising a lot, but also eating healthily. Individually tailored nutritional advice is important, emphasizes Bach, and is usually provided by a nutritionist. If you already have type 2 diabetes, a healthy diet can make a significant contribution to reducing subsequent damage to the kidneys. In many cases, a change in lifestyle even ensures that blood sugar levels return to normal even without taking medication.

How does diabetes cause kidney damage?

Permanently elevated blood sugar levels cause the small blood vessels in the kidneys to be converted, causing them to partially close and thus leading to a disruption of the organs supplied by them (microangiopathy). Kidneys, eye retinas and nerves are particularly sensitive here. Due to microangiopathy, the kidneys can no longer properly fulfill their tasks of filtering out toxins and waste substances from the blood and excreting these substances through the urine. In kidney disease, there is an increased excretion of protein and excess sugar in the urine; these are substances that are not normally excreted by the kidneys. Sugar in the urine can lead to bladder infections because bacteria feed on it and can then multiply significantly. This can result in the kidneys no longer being able to work properly.

Further useful information on the subject of diabetes and kidneys can also be found in the KfH brochure “Understanding diabetes. Maintain kidney function.” This is available for download at www.kfh.de or can be ordered by email at [email protected].

Photo link Patient brochure Diabetes

Caption:

The KfH brochure “Understanding diabetes. Maintain kidney function.” offers interesting and useful information about diabetes, nutrition and kidneys.

Background information:

The non-profit KfH Kuratorium für Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently more than 70,000 consultation patients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centers.

Share this: Facebook

X

