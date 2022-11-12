Do you want to advertise on this site?

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. For the occasion, Poliambulanza Foundation and the Diabetic Association of the provincejoined for the prevention.

The calendar

Let’s start Saturday 12 November with free diabetes screening. From 9 to 13, in the outpatient clinics of the hospital (via Bissolati 57) in Brescia, doctors Gloria Barbaglio and Michela Villani will perform fifty free glucose tests. In the event that the result of the examination were to require it, a free medical examination will be carried out for the prevention of diabetes. To book, you can call the Cup at 030.3514040.

Not only to raise awareness, but also to create spaces for sharing and comparison. Sunday 13th Novemberthe “Walks to discover Brescia” with two itineraries: «Curious Brescia» and «Mysterious Brescia». The artistic-cultural walks are suitable for all ages and will take place in the city center in the company of the Discover Brescia guides. Places are limited so you have to book by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 339.3031764. The meeting is scheduled in Piazza del Foro at 10.

On the same day at the Teatro Santa Giulia (Prealpino Village) at 4.30 pm, you can attend the Concert of film music “La Dolce Vita” (Free admission).

Culture, entertainment but also sport. On Saturday 20 November there is the Amateur Tennis Tournament. Which is played on the Timing Tennis courts (via Mainetti Dominatore 15). It starts at 10 and ends at 18. For registrations call 338.3695137.

For more information visit the Facebook page of Poliambulanza Foundation andDiabetic Association of the Province of Brescia.

The centenary of insulin as a cure

Last year was the centenary of its discovery, this year insulin has been used as a cure for a hundred years. For this reason, «the theme chosen this year for the World Diabetes Day it will be access to carewhich Covid has led to be very problematic », says Edelweiss Ceccardi, President of the Diabetics Association of the Province of Brescia.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

breaking latest news © www.giornaledibrescia.it